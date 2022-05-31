5 older SMT RPGs that hold up in 2022 (and 5 that deserve remakes)

JRPGs are more popular than ever before these days. One of the biggest names in the scene is SEGA's Megami Tensei franchise. It is known for birthing a variety of spinoffs. These range from the acclaimed Persona dungeon crawler/social sim hybrids to the underrated Devil Survivor duology of strategy RPGs.

The mainline Shin Megami Tensei numbered titles are also the highlight. In fact, given the series' 35-year-old history, there are several games for fans to experience.

These are also scattered across various platforms, from Super Famicom and iOS to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. Newcomers to the franchise might be curious about which entries stand the test of time. Additionally, some entries could do with a makeover for accessibility and balance purposes, so let's take a look.

The Megami Tensei series boasts spinoffs across many RPG sub-genres

5 great older SMT games that are worth revisiting even today:

1) Shin Megami Tensei: Digital Devil Saga

Released first for the PS2, Digital Devil Saga takes place in The Junkyard. With different tribes warring for factions, members of the Embryon tribe must ascend to Nirvana after being infected with a demonic parasite. This also grants them monster shapeshifting abilities and forms the basis of the turn-based combat.

Digital Devil Saga also spawned a sequel, but as a whole, it is still an underrated saga in the series.

2) Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable

As part of the SEES, players must climb the floors of a supernatural tower called Tartarus and defeat magical creatures called Shadows. It was the first Persona entry to double down on the social sim elements and dramatically overhauled the combat and exploration from Persona 2.

This PSP enhanced version brings the acclaimed PS2 RPG into a portable format. It also features new elements like a female protagonist arc, VN-style visuals, and new difficulty and combat tweaks that bring it in line with the successor, Persona 4.

3) Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD

With the end of the world turning Tokyo into a demonic realm, the Demi-fiend must explore this wasteland to seek the truth. This was the first 3D mainline entry and expanded upon the negotiation fusion system of the previous SNES installments. It is also known for featuring Dante from DMC as a fightable boss and recruitable demon.

The acclaimed PS2 JRPG was remastered for modern consoles and PC in 2021.

4) Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor Overclocked

With a demon outbreak sending Tokyo into chaos, a group of teenagers must team up with friendly demons and tackle the threat.

Devil Survivor's combat takes place on a grid akin to strategy games like Fire Emblem. However, it resorts to standard SMT fare for actual fights. The overlooked DS SRPG was also remastered for 3DS as Overclocked. It features improved visuals, new demons, voice acting, and new story content.

5) Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux

Another DS RPG on the list, Strange Journey, takes the series into the realm of sci-fi. A military force sent to investigate an Antarctic anomaly called the Schwarzwelt is stranded inside a demon-infested dimension and must look for a way out. This returns to the first-person dungeon crawling of the originals and is backed by a majestic orchestral soundtrack.

It also got a 3DS remaster subtitled Redux with anime cutscenes, enhanced story, new dungeons, and more.

5 SMT titles that would benefit from a modern uplift

1) Shin Megami Tensei

This is where the post-apocalyptic journey began on the SNES. Set in a future Tokyo where humans can communicate with demons, the opening of a rift puts everyone in grave danger. A lone hero must rise up and tame willing supernatural entities on his journey to bring back peace.

The gameplay is first-person and turn-based, which is fine, but the game's age catches up in the form of repetitive dungeons and archaic combat. There's also the fact it is a Japan-only release.

2) Shin Megami Tensei: Persona

With Persona 3, 4, and 5 being the stars of the franchise, few people turn their attention to the originals. First released for the PS1 as Revelations: Persona, it follows a group of high school students who are granted the power to summon beings called Persona after playing the "Persona game."

The PSP remaster is the best way to play it, but even then, there's the bland first-person dungeon crawling, arbitrary negotiation, and dated combat. A modern remake would undoubtedly do wonders for the series.

3) Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner - Raidou Kuzunoha vs The Soulless Army

The first and only real-time SMT game (until last year's Persona 5 Strikers), it is another unique PS2 RPG. Deemed a guardian of Japan, Raidou Kuzunoha XIV must eradicate hostile demonic threats while acting under the mysterious Yatagarsu group.

The hack & slash combat also sees one other party demon join the action with familiar systems adapted for real-time play. It's too bad that the game's age and limitations keep it at a simplistic pace.

4) Shin Megami Tensei: Nine

The only SMT game exclusive to an Xbox platform, Nine, was originally intended to be an MMO. Development issues forced the end product to be pretty much a single player as the Debugger must navigate virtual space to take down demonic creatures called Noise. Unfortunately, the convoluted battle system and first-hand knowledge of the first SMT game doomed this one to obscurity.

5) Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner - Soul Hackers

Released first on the SEGA Saturn, Soul Hackers sees a group of hackers explore a virtual reality called Paradigm X. However, they soon discover the existence of the mysterious Phantom Society, which wishes to harvest human souls.

The gameplay falls in line with older entries with first-person dungeon crawling and turn-based combat. Too bad some dated systems also make it over, like the Magnetite summoning system, and it is definitely not a good starting point for fans. There's also the upcoming RPG sequel set for later this year.

