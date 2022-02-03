Devil May Cry 6 plot possibilities: Will Sparda set his sons free from the underworld?

Devil May Cry was Capcom's attempt to revive the DMC franchise. However, it was largely considered a failure. This was when Devil May Cry 5 resurrected the original series, and it was a massive success since fans' expectations were met much more effectively.

Throughout the series, players have had the opportunity to play as various characters, with Devil May Cry 5 boasting the most extensive playable cast yet. There could be a new roster of playable characters for DMC6, depending on how Capcom decides to progress the tale.

On the DMC subreddit, players have been offering their predictions and speculations for the franchise's next installment, with one suggesting that Sparda be made a playable character.

DMC fans don’t know how Sparda died, so there’s a possibility that Capcom might introduce the history of Sparda to continue the tale.

Will Sparda set his sons free from the underworld in Devil May Cry 6?

As a result of Dante's decision to remain in the underworld with Vergil, Devil May Cry has been left empty. Trish and Lady debate what to do next while waiting when they are contacted by Morrison, who informs them that he is the owner of DMC according to Dante's will.

Now that Vergil has made peace with his brother in the underworld, Sparda's turn has arrived. It will be interesting to see Sparda setting his sons free from the underworld, and Capcom could use this scenario to continue the plot.

There are still a lot of unsolved issues about him, such as how he reportedly died and how big of a role he had in the demon realm. Sparda reuniting with his children and the drama that ensues will be the most reasonable course of action at this point.

With so many references to Mundus in Devil May Cry 5, as well as the revelation that Dante's mother sacrificed herself for both Dante and Vergil, It wouldn't be surprising if Sparda returned to the underworld and teaming up with his sons and finally vanquish Mundus.

With Urizen's fall and the lack of a demon king, it could be the ideal opportunity to bring the tale full-circle and put Dante and Virgil's adventures to rest.

This family of demon hunters has gotten a lot of attention. Fans now know the identities of everyone in the family, from grandpa Sparda to grandson Nero. Sparda, also known as the Legendary Dark Knight, was a powerful demon swordsman.

He "awakened to justice" two thousand years before modern times and overcame Mundus and his legions on his own. He purposefully imprisoned himself and his demonic strength when sealing the netherworld, fearing his power had grown too powerful.

