Did Capcom tease a Resident Evil 4 remake in Resident Evil Village? 

Capcom's upcoming Resident Evil remake appears to be Resident Evil 4, and there have been various indications and leaks to back this up. Although Capcom has yet to confirm this speculation, there have been numerous leaks and hints that the remake is in the works.

The publisher/developer has achieved significant economic and critical success in recent years with its remakes of the early Resident Evil games. This is especially true for the remake of RE 2, which takes the 1998 original and skilfully adapts it to modern tastes and preferences. And there's a possibility that gamers could see the elements of RE Village in a RE 4 remake as well.

Some elements of Resident Evil 4 that gamers can relate with Resident Evil Village

Experienced fans may have noticed parallels to RE 4 in RE Village's first encounter. The series' eighth installment evokes the same sense of utter terror as the first time Leon struggled to survive in the village. RE Village stands out for the claustrophobia afforded by a first-person perspective, as well as the development of stalking dangers improved in the RE2 and RE3 remakes. The fine line between fear and power is deftly walked.

RE Village manages to outperform RE 4 in terms of overall campaign quality as well as nailing certain high spots. The elements that gamers have noticed in Village could be hints for a RE 4 remake. Here are some elements of Village that Capcom has taken from RE 4, which players might get in the remake of RE 4.

The Location

Resident Evil Village (Image via ResidentEvil.com)

RE 4 was set in a gloomy region of Europe, near Spain. The way zombies of RE 4 spoke was a clear giveaway. The lack of a formal name was most likely due to the fact that Capcom's creators didn't want to offend any one country and/or wanted complete flexibility to build the game as they saw fit.

RE Village was the same way. Aside from the town, RE 4 had a castle, which Village begins with. So Capcom could introduce the castle in a RE 4 remake with the same textures and elements that we have seen in Village.

Merchant

Duke from Resident Evil VILAGE (Image via Reddit)

Although the merchant in RE Village is different from RE 4, these are the only two games in the series to feature a shopkeeper. The merchant, as good as he was in Resident 4, because of his catchy lines and intriguing air, has been eclipsed by The Duke from RE Village. The latter is not only more charming but also assists Ethan in the tale and fits in better. So there’s a chance that players could get a new version of the merchant in the RE 4 remake.

Attache Case

Resident Evil Village Inventory (Image via Reddit)

Apart from the merchant, the next thing players have witnessed in Village is the iconic attache case from RE 4. Leon carries luggage in which he keeps his belongings and tools. The attache case has been very well presented in Village. Perhaps a better version of the attached case could be seen in a RE4 remake.

Save Ashley/Rose

Resident Evil Village - Adult Rose (Image via Youtube.com)

In RE 4, Leon is charged with rescuing the President's daughter. In RE Village, Ethan's main mission is to save his daughter Rose. The narratives of these two stories are very different, yet the overall purpose is the same.

Release Date

The 2020 Capcom leak indicated a late 2022 release date for the RE4 remake, but gamers wouldn't be surprised if that slid into 2023. Capcom was hacked in November 2020, resulting in the public release of several of the company's internal plans. Premature information on many games was leaked, including plans to release Dragon's Dogma 2 and Street Fighter 6 in 2022.

Given the popularity of RE 4, the A team is most likely working on it. Hopefully, this means we'll get the same high-quality experience as with the RE 2 remake. Ideally, we'll see the same level of fidelity as in the original material, combined with plot and environment extensions.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee