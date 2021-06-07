Capcom accused of stealing artwork for Resident Evil 4 and Devil May Cry as artist hits back with a lawsuit

After Resident Evil Village was released, a movie creator claimed that Capcom stole his artwork for the game and has moved forward with a lawsuit. Now, another artist claims the same and that her images were stolen for Resident Evil 4 and Devil May Cry.

Capcom sits in hot water after these two movements, forced to recognize the allegations and accusations against them. Suing a major production company takes a good amount of gumption, so the claims might be solid through and through.

Capcom sued for stolen images

Last week, artist Judy Juracek filed a lawsuit against Capcom, stating that the studio stole her copyrighted images used in their franchises. She claims that her stolen artwork was used in Resident Evil 4 and Devil May Cry after a similar suit was filed against Resident Evil Village.

Possible legal woes for #Capcom



Judy A. Juracek filed a complaint in a Connecticut court on Friday (no comment from Capcom so far):



✅Taken design from a Photograph

✅ Discovered by datamining

✅Photograph was titled "ME009"

✅Texture was titled "ME009"

✅Seeking $12,000,000 pic.twitter.com/uVdZUdZqce — Chu (@360fov) June 5, 2021

The grounds for this lawsuit stem from Juracek's ownership of these images that she used in her book "Surfaces," which displays thousands of texture photos. She also has a system in place that obligates anyone who wishes to use these images to contact her first.

Image via Surfaces by Judy Juracek

One of the allegedly stolen images shows how similar the Resident Evil 4 logo appears compared to her pictures. Juracek provided plenty of other examples in the public court to support her case against Capcom.

Her biggest claim is that Capcom never made an attempt to ask permission for these photos, leading to a lawsuit over copyright infringement. Her book and images exist to educate others in the field of architecture according to the artist.

Image via Surfaces by Judy Juracek

Juracek states how Capcom failed in any attempt to distinguish the artwork used in the Resident Evil game from her owned images. Her statement even explains how the file names were never changed and labeled the exact same in the game files as hers.

The lawsuit filed against Capcom also addressed a data breach last year that included a ransom note threatening to reveal the stolen images. The studio has acknowledged the lawsuit against them but has revealed no other information or standing.

I’ve seen the evidence for the alleged capcom stolen images lawsuit, it’s very compelling, and shocking that some of the taken texture files have the same exact file names. This is disappointing. Paying the original artist or simply asking for permission would’ve been so easy. 😩 — Suzi Hunter (@TheSphereHunter) June 6, 2021

Artist Judy Juracek seeks $12,000,000 from Capcom in her lawsuit against them with a firm foundation of evidence. One allegation leads to another in Capcom's big game, and perhaps more will follow as a result of the lawsuits filed.

Edited by Gautham Balaji