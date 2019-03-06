Video Game News: Devil May Cry 5 Review Roundup

DMC 5

Devil May Cry 5 is slated to launch worldwide on March 8, 2019 across multiple platforms. The gaming media industry has already reviewed the game and trust me the reviews are quite positive. Even before the actual release of Devil May Cry 5, it has become a critically acclaimed title if the reviews are taken into consideration.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the reviews of Devil May Cry 5 by various gaming media sites.

Eurogamer

Reviewed By- Martin Robinson

Review Score- Recommended

"Capcom returns to its trusted formula for something that plays like a outrageously pretty PS2 game - and that's a very good thing."

IGN

Reviewed By- Mitchell Saltzman

Review Score- 9.5/10

"The question of which Devil May Cry game is the best has gotten much easier with Devil May Cry 5. The combat is the strongest the series has seen to date, the story does a great job of balancing all three of its main characters and doling out rewarding bits of its mysterious story at an enticing pace, and the unlockable difficulties, sheer number of techniques to earn, and the upcoming free Bloody Palace DLC will provide a ton of incentive for replayability. It’s good to have you back, Dante and Nero."

Gamespot

Reviewed By- Matt Espineli

Review Score- 9.0/10

"DMC5 thrives on the stylistic and mechanical prowess of its predecessors. It sticks to tradition above all else, pursuing a few ambitious new ideas along the way, but mostly maintaining the series’ focus on intricate fighting systems and campy bravado. Rarely does the game stumble, consistently leveraging its spectacle and mechanical depth to push aside any small frustrations. All the while, the story exudes a charismatic charm that keeps you constantly intrigued as you’re refining your skills. DMC5 proves the series can still be brilliant and imaginative without compromising its longest-held traditions".

gameinformer

Reviewed By- Joe Juba

Review Score- 8.5/10

"This entry has the series’ signature over-the-top style, but not all of the additions feel like steps forward".

GamesRadar

Reviewed By- Oscar Taylor-Kent

Review Score- 4.5/5

"Capcom has done it again, re-energising a classic series like never before, and pushing the genre forward in a fresh way. It looks better than ever, plays better than ever. It's Devil May Cry better than ever."

