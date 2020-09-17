Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition: Vergil, added to the game as a playable character

At this point, it’s becoming tradition for any successful Devil May Cry game to get a special release that allows you to play as the fan favorite anti-villain, Virgil. DMC 5 Special Edition, revealed during the PS5 Showcase, continues this trend by making Virgil playable, here’s what we know so far.

DMC5 SE launches digitally on PS5 pic.twitter.com/9tw3aDJWtc — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 16, 2020

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, what will Virgil add to the game

Fans of the series may already know what to expect with Virgil becoming a part of the game. Depending on how the character’s addition was implemented, it could mean that Virgil has his own unique story to tell, or it could be more similar to Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition or the DmC: Devil May Cry Vergils, where he’s simply a new character to play through the same story with.

However, one of the best versions of Vergil is the Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition one, where Vergil has his own story to tell that happens simultaneously alongside Dante’s. I estimate that Vergil in Devil May Cry 5 may be somewhere in the middle.

Feature list for DMC5: Special Edition (Source: https://t.co/Sfgu0NHPFD)



• Graphical upgrades and up to 120 FPS

• Turbo mode (1.2x speed)

• Legendary Dark Knight Mode

• Playable Vergil



Playable Character: Vergil Paid DLC will be available at a later date for PS4. — DMCInfo (@DMC5Info) September 16, 2020

Vergil is already a part of the game

Vergil is already a part of the original title for Devil May Cry 5, functioning as the main antagonist. Unfortunately, it’s hard to say anything else without going into spoilers for Devil May Cry 5.

Spoilers ahead for DMC 5

Because the story of Devil May Cry 5 involves Dante, Nero, and a character who is so obviously related to Vergil it’s painful named V, all teaming up to take down Vergil, it would be a little awkward to be playing this character and end up attempting to take down yourself.

If Virgil had his own story this game, then it would likely be a form of precursor to the events of the main game. However, if Vergil was just another character to play with no bearing on the story events, then his inclusion wouldn’t hurt the game’s plot at all.

But…

During the gameplay reveal, Vergil’s dialogue seems to hint at the possibility of telling an alternate story, perhaps one that isn’t strictly canon, in order to give players a more fun experience.

Regardless of what direction they go with, this is a perfect opportunity for players old and new to the franchise to pick it up and enjoy the high octane, over stylized gameplay that encompasses Devil May Cry 5.