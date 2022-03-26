The PS2 is absolutely packed with masterpieces, many of which deserve to be rebuilt so that a new generation of gamers may enjoy them. Many PS2 games are held in high regard, but there is a slew of others that would profit from a fully-fledged modernized remake.

The PlayStation 2 was part of an era when a lot of games were nostalgic favorites that never really took off. Nostalgia and gaming are the perfect combinations and there are a few PS2 titles that offer such mixtures. The PlayStation 2 is over two decades old, and much has changed in the business since, necessitating remakes of several games.

5 best PS2 games that deserve a remake in 2022

5) Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks

The Mortal Kombat franchise has a terrible track record for spin-off games. Midway was only able to effectively spin-off comical games instead of decent ones, whether Special Forces or Sub-Zero: Mythologies. Shaolin Monks is considered one of the best PS2 fighting games as well.

Midway LA's cooperative Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks was a fantastic game. In fact, whether it was a one-on-one fighter or not, it was arguably the favorite game of many fighting game enthusiasts. This PS2 classic deserves a remake, and gamers of new-gen consoles will definitely love this game.

The 2005 MK Shaolin Monks game was remarkable because it was likely the first action-adventure beat 'em up in the series' history. The thought of a plot based on Liu Kang and Kung Lao while reliving the events of Mortal Kombat II seems interesting.

Characters like Raiden, Kitana, Jade, and Milenna and some of the game's primary villains like Shang Tsung, Kintaro, and Shao Khan delivered an interesting action-adventure game. Players could perform numerous combinations, special moves, and fatalities during gameplay, but the cinematic sequences were also excellent.

4) Burnout 3: Takedown

The Burnout series used to compete with the best in gaming, and it's a good example of a time when games didn't take themselves too seriously. Burnout 3: Takedown is the series' pinnacle, and it remains the fastest and most destructive PS2 racing game.

Burnout 3: Takedown is an arcade-style racing video game that focuses on risky and fast-paced driving. The game includes traditional circuit races on busy city streets and carriageways. The player competes against five AI opponents in a single or multiple lap race in the Single Race option.

Boost may be utilized to quickly improve a car's speed during a race if it is gained by reckless driving such as drifting around bends, near misses with traffic, and driving in oncoming lanes.

3) Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 is still a classic of the video game horror genre, and many fans are waiting for its remake. Silent Hill 2 on the PS2 is not just a huge leap forward in quality from its predecessor on the original PlayStation, but it's also regarded as one of the survival horror genre's pinnacles.

With a highly nuanced and gloomy tale, Silent Hill 2 explores psychologically difficult and emotionally taxing concepts. Silent Hill 2 is still a classic, but it'd be incredible to see it revived with modern technology the same way that Resident Evil 2 and 3 were. Silent Hill 2 has the potential to be much scarier.

2) Resident Evil – Code: Veronica

Remakes aren't always well-received, but Capcom's Resident Evil series has had so much success with fresh versions of its original games that it's become a tradition. There are remakes of the original three Resident Evil games, and a Resident Evil 4 remake is in the works.

The PlayStation 2 improved version of the Dreamcast classic, Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X, delivers one of the finest tales in the franchise. CODE: Veronica is a game that is in desperate need of a contemporary remake.

Resident Evil - Code: Veronica follows in the footsteps of earlier Resident Evil games with survival horror gameplay. There are zombies and creatures to fight, as well as the series' distinctive controls, interface, and puzzles. Code: Veronica employs real-time 3D surroundings, unlike earlier games in the series, which utilized pre-rendered backdrops.

1) Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons Of Liberty

Metal Gear Solid was one of the most popular PlayStation franchises, allowing Hideo Kojima to establish himself as an auteur creator. Metal Gear Solid 2 is a contentious installment in the series because it expertly plays with the audience's expectations of a sequel.

The subtitle of Metal Gear Solid 2 is "Tactical Espionage Action," and the protagonist spends most of the game sneaking about to avoid being noticed by the enemy. The most basic benefit is the player's access to a wider selection of talents.

Guards can be blinded by steam, distracted by a flying piece of fruit, or hit in weak locations thanks to the first-person aiming mode, which substantially expands tactical choices. A remake would definitely intrigue fans.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

