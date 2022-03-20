5 Horror games inspired by movies

For years, horror movies and video games have been synonymous. Games and horror films mix well together, whether it's games with horror themes like the Castlevania series or movies based on games like Silent Hill. The transition from cinema to gaming, on the other hand, has had less success.

While high-octane action in films may get the hearts racing, horror movies do it by assaulting and playing on our primordial anxieties. A well-made horror film may stick in the mind for months, if not years.

The same principle applies to horror games. The Horror category has some of the most ultimate video games, and some may be downright terrifying to play.

5 horror games like Saw, The Thing and Evil Dead: Regeneration inspired by movies

5) Saw

Publishers: Brash Entertainment, Konami

Brash Entertainment, Konami Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

The game takes place between the first two films and sees the player control Detective Tapp, who is shown to have survived the events of the first film, as he hunts for Jigsaw through a maze of destruction.

The game features challenging puzzles for the player to complete, and their decisions have an influence on the game's outcome because there are several endings.

Most fans have trouble with the controls, although they aren't difficult to learn. The game was followed by a sequel the following year, however it garnered generally unfavorable reviews, putting the franchise's dreams to rest.

4) The Thing

Publishers: Black Label Games, Konami, Universal Interactive, Vivendi Games, Vivendi

Black Label Games, Konami, Universal Interactive, Vivendi Games, Vivendi Platforms: PlayStation 2, Microsoft Windows, Xbox

The Thing is a video game that takes place immediately after the events of John Carpenter's famous horror film. Players take control of a new character who is researching the circumstances of the film.

The game is a simple third-person shooter in which players may choose from a broad range of weaponry. They can also command a variety of NPCs, each with its own set of abilities and flaws.

Critics of the film appreciated the game for continuing the plot in a respectable manner while still providing enjoyable gameplay. Defeating various adversaries necessitates varied techniques, thus just firing isn't always the best approach. John Carpenter is a big fan of the game and even lends his voice in a cameo role.

3) Ju-On: The Grudge

Publishers: AQ Interactive, Rising Star Games, XSEED Games

AQ Interactive, Rising Star Games, XSEED Games Platform: Wii

Horror games aren't generally the first that come to mind when the Nintendo Wii is mentioned. The Wii, on the other hand, has a few unexpected gems, such as Ju-On: The Grudge.

According to the game, a curse is formed when a person dies with a deep and burning grudge. When a common housewife in Nerima, Japan, was brutally killed, it unleashed a curse so potent that it threatened to kill at a rate previously imagined.

The curse affects individuals who come into contact with it in any way, such as entering Saeki House or coming into contact with someone who has previously been cursed.

2) Evil Dead: Regeneration

Publisher: THQ

THQ Platforms: PlayStation 2, Microsoft Windows, Xbox

The Evil Dead franchise, created by Sam Raimi, is one of the most well-known and quotable horror franchises of all time. The wacky and terrifying exploits of Ash Williams are ideal fodder for a video game adaptation, and there have already been a few. Evil Dead: Regeneration was one of the most well-received games.

The player takes charge of Bruce Campbell's character Ash in an alternate universe where he never returned to medieval times. The game is a hack-and-slash adventure in which players must eliminate any Deadites in their path and solve riddles in order to advance.

The game is just as brutal as the movies, with a companion that the player must murder many times in order to solve riddles.

1) Friday The 13th: The Game

Publisher: Gun Media

Gun Media Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Jason Voorhees has his own game, Friday the 13th: The Game. There is a single-player option in the game, but the multiplayer aspect is where the game really shines.

One player controls Jason, who pursues the other players as they attempt to flee various movie settings or, if they dare, collaborate to take him down. Jason from his many film appearances appeared in the game, each with its own unique move set and skill set.

The game had a lot to offer in terms of new Jasons and game types, but it was cut short before it reached its full potential. It has ceased getting updates due to the ongoing franchise lawsuit, which is entirely outside the control of the game creators. Despite this, the game is still a lot of fun and a terrific way to blow off steam.

