5 best horror games to play in February 2022

The finest horror video games create a lasting effect on players, causing them to reflect on the plot, atmosphere, and creatures for days. It's not as simple as cramming as many jumpscares as possible into a horror game. The most popular games go above and above, generating suspense, dramatic weight, and exciting action that keeps players coming back for more.

Explore these horror titles in February 2022

1) Dead by Daylight

Developer: Behaviour Interactive

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

A group of four survivors must avoid a killer intent on sacrificing them to the Entity, an all-powerful malicious creature. Players view survivors in third-person, whereas the killer is in first-person. The only way survivors can fight back is to shock the killer or blind him with objects like flashlights.

Survivors can also jump over barriers considerably quicker than the attacker, allowing them to escape.

It's a 1v4 game in which one player is the killer while the other four are survivors. The killer must capture each survivor and sacrifice them to the Entity by impaling them on hooks. Survivors can escape after fixing five generators that unlock the exit gates.

2) Alien Isolation

Developer: Creative Assembly

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Alien: Isolation is a survival horror video game released in 2014 by Sega for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. It was developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega. The game is based on the Alien film franchise, and it takes place 15 years after the events of the original 1979 film Alien.

It follows engineer Amanda Ripley, daughter of Alien heroine Ellen Ripley, investigating her mother's abduction. The game emphasizes stealth and survival horror gameplay, with the player using equipment like a motion tracker and a flamethrower to evade and outsmart a single alien enemy.

3) Layers of Fear

Developer: Bloober Team

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Bloober Team's Layers of Fear is a psychological horror video game released by Aspyr. In February 2016, it was published globally on Linux, Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

In Layers of Fear, the player takes control of a psychologically troubled painter attempting to finish his magnum work while navigating a Victorian estate and uncovering mysteries from his past. The story-driven gameplay, presented in first-person view, concentrates upon puzzle-solving and exploration.

Layers of Fear: Inheritance was published on August 2, 2016, as a direct sequel to Layers of Fear. The player takes control of the painter's daughter this time, with the additional material focused on her apparent relapse into trauma after returning to her former home.

4) Resident Evil: 7 Biohazard

Developer: Capcom

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

When Resident Evil 6 was released in 2012, fans were anxious that the survival horror franchise's star had lost its path. Fortunately, Resident Evil 7 proves that the franchise has reinvented itself once more.

The player takes control of Ethan Winters as he solves puzzles and fights monsters while searching for his long-missing wife at a decrepit plantation occupied by an infected family.

Several of the game's puzzles demand that things be examined under specific conditions to uncover secrets. Tape recorders may be used to manually store the game's progress, which may necessitate the usage of a cassette tape depending on the difficulty level.

Ethan must discover videotapes that put the player in the shoes of a new character, frequently exposing storey information or clues needed to solve a riddle.

5) Outlast

Developer: Red Barrels

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Like many other indie scary games from the previous decade, Outlast owes a lot of its popularity to streamers and influencers, who drew enormous crowds to see their frightened responses to the game's scarier parts.

Along with a few jump scares, Outlast also tries to terrify its players by denying them access to weapons, leaving them with no choice but to flee and hide. This results in scary outcomes. Red Barrels developed and published the game.

In the game's narrative, Miles Upshur, a freelance investigative journalist, chose to look into a distant psychiatric facility called Mount Massive Asylum, which is nestled deep in the mountains of Lake County, Colorado.

Outlast: Whistleblower is a downloadable DLC that focuses on Waylon Park, the man who brought Miles there in the first place.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen