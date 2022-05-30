5 open-world games like GTA 5 for Xbox consoles

There are enough games on Xbox that give players real-world experience apart from GTA 5.

GTA 5 is an open-world game that lets players explore different dimensions, build their sphere, and do unnumbered activities. The craze of the game has reached a sale of more than 160 million copies since its launch. There are many games that players can play on Xbox and enjoy the same experience and even more.

With that being said, let's explore five open-world games similar to GTA 5 for Xbox Consoles.

Open-world games similar to GTA 5 for Xbox consoles

5) Red Dead Redemption 2

Developed and published by Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 has an open world set with five different American regions to explore. Apart from the story mission, there are random challenges, side quests, and hunting.

Even though Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption are made by the same studio, it has more detailed graphics. The game focuses more on the player's choice, which can affect the story and the mission.

The game's music fills the gap in emotional connection with a scenario that makes it look livelier. The characters of the game represent different personalities, and each of them has their uniqueness. With the choice of missions, players also get an honor meter that fluctuates in their actions. It is more about emotions and principles rather than just destruction.

4) Just Cause 4

Next on our list is Just Cause 4. Developed by Avalanche Studio, Just Cause 4 is an action-adventure game about a protagonist named Rico Rodríguez, who arrives in a fictional South American Country, Solís, to take down The Black Hand, the biggest and most powerful private military in the place.

Even though GTA V and Just Cause 4 have an open-world structure, they address two different worlds and have various reasons to be there in the game. To make it look like the original world, the game features extreme weather effects, including storms, tornadoes, heavy rain, and much more. The gameplay mechanics are well praised by players, especially the grapple hook and wingsuit, respectively.

3) Watch Dogs: Legion

Published by Ubisoft, Watch Dogs: Legion is the third installment of the Watch Dogs series. This, too, is an open-world experience but has a fictionalized representation of a futuristic, dystopian London.

The story revolves around a hacker syndicate, DedSec, who is trying to clear their names after being framed for a series of terrorist bombings. The game allows players to pick multiple characters, all of which have their own skillsets.

Watch Dogs: Legion also has camera driving features that automatically take players to their destination while enjoying the scenery. The game focuses more on technological missions like flying hacked drones to look over the city and using fictional gadgets that can be refreshing for players.

2) Mafia 3

At number 2, we have Mafia 3, which is published by 2K Games and developed by Hangar 13. The game is set within the fictional city of New Bordeaux, which gives the vibe of the 1960s. It includes betraying, growing a criminal empire, and decreasing the power of other criminal organizations.

Mafia 3 focuses more on the storyline and characters than maps and multiple tasks, letting players sink into the plot and live memorable moments while playing. Another thing that sets the game apart is having fewer unnecessary bells and sirens, which are more present in the GTA series.

1) Cyberpunk 2077

This is an action role-playing game developed and published by CD Projekt. The game's setting is in the Night City of a whole new universe named Cyberpunk Universe.

The protagonist, V, a skilled hacker, gets into trouble with a mysterious cybernetic that pressurizes him to overwrite his body with the personality and memories of a dead celebrity. They must work together as a team so V can save his life and they can separate from each other.

Cyberpunk 2077 is filled with more violence, corruption, and cruelty than GTA 5. Players can defeat people by just introducing viruses into them and can do their tasks by hacking them. If players don't want to be a murderer, they can simply win the game without killing people.

Although fans are eagerly waiting for GTA 6 to be released soon, there are multiple games similar to the GTA series that they can explore and experience in the meantime.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

