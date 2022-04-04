5 best PS4 and PS5 games to play in April 2022

Gamers who love PlayStation games are all hyped up with the introduction of a new three-tiered subscription model for PlayStation Plus. PlayStation users have been craving more titles on the PlayStation Plus service for a long time, and it looks like Sony has finally heard the requests of their fans.

While PlayStation Plus Essential will be the same as the original PlayStation Plus program, the Extra and Premium tier programs will offer players an additional 400 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games.

Must-play PS4 and PS5 games to play in April 2022

Sony's PS4 and PS5 platforms feature hundreds of visually stunning games.Whether players are looking for an engaging open-world action-adventure game or just to chill on weekends with sports titles.

Here are some of the best games to play on the PS4 and PS5 platforms this April:

1) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Gearbox Software and 2K Games just released Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands a few days ago as the 6th installment of the Borderlands series. A successor to Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, once again Tiny Tina takes on the role of Dungeon Master and has the ability to change the game’s world on the fly.

The game aims to bring a table-top role-playing gaming experience to its loot shooter formula. Players get to venture into a world full of quests, loot, and random encounters. Like its predecessors, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features similar shooting damage, weapons, and combat styles.

Players can choose between six unique character classes to build their own character, with each class having its own action skills, skill tree, and abilities. The game is currently available on both the PS4 and PS5 platforms, and trying out the game is an absolute no-brainer for PlayStation users.

2) Horizon Forbidden West

Sony and Guerilla Games released Horizon Forbidden West as the second installment of the Horizon series. The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn continues Aloy's journey on a post-apocalyptic open-world map based in the western parts of the United States.

She ventures into an open-world map filled with aggressive machines in an attempt to find a way to save the Nora tribe. The game offers stunning visuals of the open-world map along with excellent combat mechanics. Horizon Forbidden West has been a huge hit since its launch and has scored an impressive Metacritic score of 89.

Players get to enjoy new features like underwater exploration and new weapons. Horizon Forbidden West is one of the biggest PlayStation exclusive titles of 2022. It is an absolute must-play for PlayStation fans this April.

3) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Ubisoft released Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction in January 2022 as an online multiplayer tactical shooter. The game is a spin-off of Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege and inherits a lot of features from Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Extraction offers a total of 18 different operators that players can choose from. All the operators were previously featured in Rainbow Six Siege. They were one of the main reasons for the franchise’s popularity.

While its predecessors offered competitive 5v5 matches, in Rainbow Six Extraction, players need to cooperate with a group of three and infiltrate alien-infested locations. PlayStation fans looking for an engaging and fast-paced multiplayer shooter experience should definitely pick up Rainbow Six Extraction this April.

4) Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7, the latest racing simulator offered by Sony, released this March. Players are already blown away by the game’s excellent visuals and gameplay.

Based on legal racing on tracks and circuits, the game features some of the best Grand Prix circuits around the globe, including different locations such as Tokyo and Colorado. The game features an extensive library of cars, where players will be able to buy over 400 cars from the Used and Legend car Dealerships.

Sony has also revealed their state-of-the-art autonomous AI driving system known as Gran Turismo Sophy, which will be incorporated into the game through future updates. As a PlayStation exclusive, these games are only available on the PS4 and PS5 platforms.

5) Dying Light 2

Techland released Dying Light 2 in February 2022 as a horror action-role playing game. The game continues the story of its prequel, Dying Light, where players take on the role of Aiden Caldwell and venture into the zombie-infested city of Villedor.

Like its predecessor, the game offers over 3000 parkour animations to keep player movements and chases more seamless. The open-world map of Dying Light 2 is four times larger than Dying Light, with the whole area divided into seven distinct regions.

The introduction of tools like paragliders and grappling hooks makes exploration much easier and more interesting. The interactive gameplay and stunning visuals of Dying Light 2 make it one of the must-play games for PlayStation users.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar