5 confirmed video games coming to Xbox Game Pass (and 5 that would be great on the service)

Xbox Game Pass has revolutionised video games in recent months. With so many new releases set to debut on Game Pass on the same day of launch, subscribers are more than compensated for their price of admission.

With a significant collection of video games already at its disposal, Game Pass is on the brink of becoming the superior game subscription so far. And with the inclusion of new games upon launch, some are even considering if this is the future of gaming.

Regardless of how things will pan out, Game Pass is brimming with games to play, and will add some great ones in the coming days. So, without further ado, let's take a look at some of the upcoming video games to Xbox Game Pass, and some which would be great if they were added down the line.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 upcoming Xbox Game Pass video games

1) Sniper Elite 5

Sniper Elite 5 is set to be released on May 26, 2022, and will arrive on Xbox Game Pass the same day. This third-person action shooter serves as a sequel to the previous Sniper Elite video game, and features the return of its now famous X-ray mechanic to showcase well-placed shots.

The Sniper Elite series has become renowned for rewarding players with a great sniping experience. While not the most- realistic sniping video game out there, its visceral replay of certain critical hits goes a great way in doing something unique. Players who enjoy aiming down the barrel of a rifle from half a mile away and hitting a target square on the head, will get the most thrill out of this game.

Coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one is a bold move many recent Xbox games are making these days, and Sniper Elite 5 is no exception. With its multiplayer elements of Invasion mode, where a player can enter the campaign as an enemy sniper and survival mode, where up to four players can duke it out to see the last one standing, this video game will definitely prosper on Game Pass.

2) For Honor: Marching Fire Edition

This history-based action-fighting game by Ubisoft sees five different factions with their own main campaigns for the singleplayer story. In multiplayer, players from different factions duke it out against each other, in historically questionable settings at times.

The combat is fun and nuanced, with positioning and movement playing a key part in being successful with attacks. Each campaign has a distinct location to it, such as the Vikings’ being set in the northern snowclad lands, and Knights’ in medieval England. Each faction has different classes to play as, with each class having its own pros and cons in battle.

While the base game of For Honor is already included in the Game Pass, the Marching Fire Edition is an updated version of the game, with a new faction added to the base game, this time introducing the Chinese-based campaign. Players looking for moderately difficult and unique combat should definitely make use of Game Pass as the title lands on June 1, 2022.

3) Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins, one of the better Assassin’s Creed games in recent years, will make its way to the Game Pass on June 7, 2022. It was the first RPG-inspired Assassin’s Creed game, as a fresh new start for the series, and got a lot of favorable reception from fans. This game told the story of how the creed was founded in ancient Egypt.

The game follows protagonist Bayek in the Egyptian sands of the past, while in the present day players are once again given a named character, Layla Hassan, who discovers Bayek’s tomb and uses the DNA from it to view his memories. Throughout the story players get to explore the Egyptian desert and various historical locations, such as the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx.

This video game started off a new trilogy, covering many important aspects of the Assassin’s history, heading back in time to ancient Greece and then jumping forward again to the era of Viking exploration.

4) A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem is set for release sometime in 2022, but no set date has been announced yet. However, it is set to come to Xbox Game Pass on the day of its release, which is great news. Since the previous video game in the series, A Plague Tale: Innocence is already on Game Pass, most users of the service are already acquainted with the story.

Requiem continues Innocence's story of the two siblings, Amica and Hugo, as they try to find a cure for Hugo’s illness, as his powers take hold once more. They venture out to a mythical island, which might lead them to some answers. The game promises to be as heartwrenching as the previous one.

A stealth game in basic form, Innocence saw players play as Amica, as she and her brother were on the run from certain parties who wanted to capture Hugo. The game was praised for its story and narrative, with it being nominated for many awards for the same.

5) Redfall

Redfall is Arkane’s next big outing, set to be released sometime in 2023, although no release date has been set yet. It is an FPS video game, set in the town of Redfall that is overrun with a vampire element. Players must try their best to fight against these creatures as well as humans to rid the town of the nosferatu.

Players may choose any character to play from the four featured options, with each choice having its own abilities and proficiencies, as well as backgrounds. The main campaign can be played in singleplayer or co-op multiplayer modes.

The title's inclusion in Game Pass means that it will be populated with players at launch, which guarantees a great multiplayer experience at the very least. While not much is known about the title at the moment, Arkane has yet to disappoint players, so hopes are high.

5 video games that will make great additions to Xbox's service

1) Dark Souls Remastered

After the success of Elden Ring, many more players are now comfortable getting into the FromSoftware's genre of video games. Elden Ring did give players a certain amount of tutorials to get them up to speed on the mechanics, which have mostly remained the same throughout.

Thus, this would be a great time for many to try out Dark Souls, arguably the best video game in FromSoftware’s library, with the most intricate map and story to boot. Set in the world of Lordran, Dark Souls was, for many, the start of their Soulsborne journey. And players who loved Elden Ring should definitely give it a try.

Dark Souls Remastered has a touch of freshness to it with HD textures and improved stability when compared to the original. While it costs a pretty penny as a standalone purchase (one that tentative players might be unlikely to make, considering its difficulty), it will be accessible by a much larger player base via the Game Pass.

2) Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

With Assassin’s Creed Origins already confirmed for Game Pass in June, the natural step forward is the next video game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Using the same formula as Origins while also improving on certain elements, Odyssey is a must-play for people who enjoyed Bayek’s story in the previous game.

Odyssey tells the story of a mercenary in ancient Greece trying to find their family, while also learning of a secret cult, working from the shadows and controlling Greecian politics. This is the precursor to the story of how Assassins and Templars came into being, and their long-lasting rivalry.

Odyssey is probably the largest video game in the Assassin’s Creed series, with a gigantic map filled with things to do. Players never feel bored while playing this game and it takes quite a while to get 100% completion for it.

3) Deathloop

With Arkane’s Dishonored series already included in the Game Pass for now, Deathloop is definitely a good possibility going forward. Keeping Arkane’s usual gameplay for FPS intact, along with its trademark use of unique powers, Deathloop is a love letter to fans of the Dishonored series.

In Deathloop, players assume the role of Colt, an amnesiac who is guided by voices in his head to “break the loop,” in an island ruled by 7 “Visionaries.” He later finds out that time does not move forward on the island, but instead resets, so that no one really dies and or lives in these time loops.

His mission is to break the loop, while Juliana, the head of security for the Visionaries, hunts him down to try and stop him.

The title is a stealth-based shooter, although with various powers and abilities at the players’ disposal, the approach to different missions can be veritable. Players can choose how to approach each target and explore the closed maps of each area as much as they would like to gain intel and figure out the best route.

Deathloop was praised for its story and gameplay, with it being nominated for many accolades.

4) Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Another beneficial title for the Game Pass, Little Hope of the Dark Pictures anthology is a survival horror video game, with interactive storytelling through a multiple character perspective. With both a singleplayer and multiplayer option to tackle the main story, bringing it to Game Pass would be a smart move.

The story is about of five individuals who get lost in the countryside and end up in a deserted town of Little Hope. There, they encounter mysterious figures and strange visions and must find a way to escape with their lives. The game features a couple of different endings that depend on player's choice.

Developer Supermassive Games’ anthology series is already on Game Pass, with Man of Medan as its first entry. So, seeing the second video game of this series included soon would not be too unrealistic to believe. These games bank on a good multiplayer narrative, and Game Pass can help it with just that.

5) Immortals Fenyx Rising

For people who like the gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and yet don’t own a Nintendo Switch, Immortals Fenyx Rising can give them a similar experience.

This was Ubisotf’s hand at an open-world experience, targeted at a slightly younger audience, which borrows a lot of elements from the aforementioned Zelda video game.

Set in ancient Greece, players can take control of Fenyx, a customizable character who initially starts out as a soldier of the Delian league. Throughout the game though, Fenyx meets many gods and learns that they themselves are a demigod.

Along with puzzles, the game also includes a decent amount of combat and moderately tough enemies. While a few things like weapon durability don’t cross over, there are many more similarities to Breath of the Wild, that it feels almost in the exact same vein. Its inclusion in Game Pass would give Xbox and PC players a hint of the beloved Zelda experience.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan