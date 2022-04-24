5 most anticipated FPS video games set to appear in 2022

FPS video games are always high up on the wishlist of many gaming community members. The genre has evolved over the last couple of decades. What was once thought of as a dream has become a reality in the FPS video game genre. With developments in hardware, the development of FPS video games has benefitted the most.

With next-generation consoles becoming mainstream and the ever-increasing capabilities of PCs, some exciting projects are coming up. These five names are hotly anticipated by fans and will be an excellent addition to the FPS video game world in 2022.

Disclaimer: The dates are based on the current confirmed/rumored dates. There could be delays in the future.

5 great FPS video games set for a release in 2022

5) Scorn

There is always a shortage of quality horror games, and Scorn could be solving the shortage later in 2022. Slated for an October release, Scorn, developed by Ebb Software, is set in a world that looks scarily brilliant. Interestingly, the developers have concentrated on revealing the world's designs over actual details, which has created great intrigue in the community.

It seems that Scorn will have a non-linear map. It seems quite likely that there will be grotesque enemies to combat and puzzles to solve. It is also likely that it won't be an open run-and-gun FPS video game. Instead, players will have to concentrate and decide between fights or flights.

4) Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart's release date has been a mystery for a long time, but there has been an early reveal of things to come. At first glance, the game elements are unique, from potential weapons to the settings. Atomic Heart seems to be based on an alternate reality in the old Soviet Union as players play as KGB agents.

The players' objective is to explore an abandoned laboratory that is anything but safe. In the revealed trailer, there was no shortage of mysterious things that were shown. There also seems to be a feature where players can modify the weapons they use in real-time. Overall, Atomic Heart could be an underrated entry to the FPS video game genre in 2022.

3) STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

News of STALKER 2 has remained uncertain, since the early plans were discarded. However, the project's development was resumed and was supposed to be released in the first parts of 2022, which got delayed. Since then, the unfortunate events of real-life geopolitical tensions could result in further delays. However, the game's official dates of release are still stated as December 8 of this year.

STALKER 2 will likely be on the lines of the previous games, which will combine shooter elements with survival. In a barren wasteland, players will need to work hard to survive. The game is reported to use Unreal Engine 5, which will make the mutated monsters and mortal enemies much scarier to face.

2) Redfall

Developer Arkane Studios has earned many accolades in the community over their work on Deathloop. The developers are already working on another project in the form of Redfall, which is slated for a 2022 release. The upcoming FPS video game will take on a new angle, with players required to combat vampires.

Based on the information so far, vampires have taken over the town, which the players will need to fight against. Expectations are high following the success of Deathloop, and Redfall will likely have both single and multiplayer elements.

It is expected that the game will primarily be a 4-person co-op experience. Unlike Deathloop, this one will be an Xbox console exclusive and could build on the Left 4 Dead formula.

1) Starfield

Starfield is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. The sci-fi-themed space-based RPG will likely have both FPS and TPS modes. In development for a long time, Bethesda has described Starfield as "Skyrim in Space," which is a bold claim considering how successful the Elder Scrolls series has been.

There has not been much information, and fans expect there will be more reveals in the months to come. Among several things players will be able to do, the FPS video game part could fit in with some shooting. Starfield is scheduled for November 2022, and it will be interesting to see if the game can deliver on the hype around it.

Edited by Saman