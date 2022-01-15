Arkane's next anticipated title, Redfall, might be delayed

Arkane Studios' upcoming title Redfall could see a delay in launch. Arkane has had quite a few releases on Microsoft consoles over the years, including Dishonored and Prey. The game was revealed in E3 2021 as an Xbox exclusive and is an open-world, first-person shooter set in a world of vampires.

Arkane has released several titles onto the Xbox consoles over the years, two of which were exclusive: Arx Fatalis and Dark Messiah of Might and Magic. Arkane Studios' new game will also be exclusive and may see a delay as well, according to rumors.

MrMattyPlays from Defining Duke reveals potential delay of Redfall

The source of the rumor is LordMattyDuke and Lord Cognito of the Defining Duke podcast. During Episode 24 of Defining Duke, MrMattyPlays and Lord Cognito briefly discuss rumors of Redfall being delayed. While talking about STALKER 2’s delay, MrMattyPlays and Lord Cognito speak about the rumor.

“I imagine some other games would get delayed, I’ve heard some rumblings.”

This led to Lord Cognito saying STALKER is not the only delay they will likely see.

“Yeah, there’s rumblings that STALKER ain’t the only one. STALKER 2 ain’t the only one so this gonna be an interesting year.”

After discussing the problems, the two talked about a few games that could see delays. LordMattyPlays points out that it’s not a usual source.

“This is something we just want to float out right, like it’s yeah, knowledge is power is how I look at it, right.”

LordMattyPlays revealed that Arkane's upcoming game is rumored to be seeing a delay.

“Redfall was the name that was floated, um, and this wouldn’t surprise me when you really look at the lay of the land, for this one, it’s quiet, it was revealed at E3.”

As of now, the launch date is Summer 2022, but LordMattyPlays says he wouldn’t e surprised if this one dropped to a Holiday 2022 release instead. Based on the rumors floated to him, where the game is currently in development and how little is known about it, the game could see a delay.

Given that Arkane is launching new IP, it needs a decent amount of time to be marketed, and the game may not be ready for that. The delay is speculation and rumor, but LordMattyPlays seems confident.

As LordMattyPlays specializes in Bethesda content, and Arkane Studios is under the ZeniMax Media/Bethesda umbrella, this could give the rumor credence.

What is Arkane's Redfall?

Redfall itself will be an open-world, action-adventure FPS with single-player and co-op availability. Players have four characters to pick from, each with their abilities to fight off vampire hordes and other human enemies.

Set in Redfall, Massachusetts, a failed scientific experiment led to vampires overtaking the town. The humans of the town are isolated from the outside world, and the survivors have to do whatever it takes to survive and save the town from a vampire menace.

The game was revealed at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase at E3 2021 on June 13, 2021. Developed by Arkane Studios and could be seeing a delay in launch if the rumor is believed.

