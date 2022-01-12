STALKER 2 might get pushed back to Fall 2022

STALKER holds a uniquely important place in eastern-European game development.

Released in 2007, STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl showcased the 3D open-world of ruthless wastelands in an atompunk setting. It arrived even before Bethesda popularized the shooter-survival genre with their first 3D Fallout.

The STALKER games, developed in Ukraine, are a glimpse into an alt-history Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

Thus far, there have been three games in the series: STALKER Shadow of Chernobyl (2007), Clear Sky (2008), and Call of Pripyat (2009). All of these games boast of tethered wide-open areas that open up as a sandbox. Built as a first-person shooter, players take hold of a nuclear artifact-collecting character.

Its main attraction, however, comes from its unflinching hardcore RPG game design that does away with overly complex mechanics.

Leaker touts STALKER 2 to arrive in late 2022 or early 2023

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl was first announced in 2010, roughly a year after the third game's release. The developers, GSC Game World, said they would be working on a multiplatform game engine in order to accommodate the structural demands of the next STALKER.

This build of STALKER 2 was abandoned, however, when GSC officially dissolved in 2011 due to financial crises and numerous layoffs. The cancelation of the game was formally announced on their official Facebook handle in 2012.

Revival of STALKER 2 and its developmental hiccups

In 2014, GSC Game world was revived thanks to Cossacks 3. Furthermore, in 2018, they announced the development of an all-new STALKER 2 build. However, it was reportedly still in the 'design-doc phase.'

Three years down the line, the developers officially confirmed that the game was being developed on Unreal Engine 5, as opposed to UE4.

The engine upgrade seems to have impeded the intended development roadmap. Renowned Ukrainian leaker OLDboi recently stipulated that the release will not make its official date, that is, April 28, 2022.

Instead, he says, it will be postponed until at least Fall 2022 or early 2023. Despite the rumour's credibility, the developers haven't made any official posts. However, we may see an announcement about the delay on the next gameplay showcase.

