STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl extended gameplay and release date revealed at E3 2021

The latest title in the STALKER series, STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, received its first extended gameplay trailer at Xbox’s E3 2021 showcase, along with a release date of April 28th, 2022.

In today’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, the long-awaited STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl was revealed for masses with an extended trailer where extensive gameplay elements, environment and characters were showcased.

Since the first released game in the STALKER franchise, the series has delivered some of the most exciting games to fans of the post-apocalyptic action-horror genre. In today’s reveal of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, along with the slated release date, it was also made clear that the game is set to be released on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

What to expect from STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl?

In today’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, as part of this week’s E3 2021, many exciting new titles have been showcased on the live stream. But one of the most eye-catching ones was STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, which takes the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic Chernobyl region, where monsters roam, and anomalies are a common thing.

The Heart of Chernobyl has never been beating so loud as it is right now. Can you hear it? Are you ready to return to where it all began? The Zone gave life to many ones. A new life.



In the extensive gameplay trailer, the protagonist, Skif, is seen gathered around with a few more comrades around a campfire, discussing stories of the “zone.” The new survival horror FPS game, STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl from GSC GameWorld, featured different perspectives of characters to carry on the narrative.

Along with weapon customization, this new game features many new dangers of the world, as the player navigates through a desolate wasteland of Chernobyl to unfurl the story of their survival.

Since the achievements gained by the previous game, the expectations for STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl have been sky-high for fans. But, according to the reveal, the game is set to be a much evolved and extended version of the previous game, adding much more immersion to the story, which is exactly what the fans hoped for.

The game is however exclusive to Xbox only, which narrates that the game will be released for both PC and Xbox Series X|S on April 28th, 2022.

