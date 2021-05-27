Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase to take place on June 13th

After months of speculation, Xbox has finally announced that the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will take place on June 13th, 2021.

Xbox has established itself as one of the most successful video game publishers under the leadership of Phil Spencer. Even though Xbox owns Bethesda due to the recent $7.5 billion acquisition, both the companies have had a strong individual presence in E3 for years.

Save the date for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: https://t.co/ezcMtO6JM6 | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/WHVbgZl5Fo — Xbox (@Xbox) May 26, 2021

A slew of new games as well as information on announced projects are expected to be announced in the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase to provide extensive details on Titans, Halo Infinite and Starfield

Aaron Greenberg, the General Manager at Xbox Games Marketing, recently announced a joint Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in an Xbox news wire post.

The 90-minute long show will not only focus on games from Xbox Games Studios and Bethesda, but it will also feature other games from studios who have partnered up with Xbox.

Aaron Greenberg said in the announcement:

"You’ve told us how excited you are about welcoming Bethesda into the Xbox family, so we know you’re going to want a front-row seat to the Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase – a 90-minute show packed with everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming out of this partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more."

Since the multi-billion dollar acquisition of Zenimax, the parent company of Bethesda, the IPs owned by Xbox and the number of studios have increased exponentially.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is expected to provide extensive details on upcoming video games Titans, Halo Infinite and Starfield. It will also provide new information on announced games like Obsidian’s Avowed, Ninja Theory’s Hellblade II Senua’s Saga, Playground Games’ Fable, Rare’s Everwild, and The Initiative’s first quad-A game, Perfect Dark.

In celebration of our partnership, we're proud to share the stage with @Xbox during the Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13! We can't wait to present updates on the games you love, offer a few surprises, and welcome even more players into the Bethesda family. #XboxBethesda https://t.co/4zEhDa8k2t — Bethesda (@bethesda) May 26, 2021

The Xbox and Betheda Games Showcase will take place on 13th June 2021, from 10 AM PT / 10 PM IST. The event will be streamed live on Xbox’s YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook.