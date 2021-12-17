As S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 pulls NFT after massive backlash, will Ghost Recon Breakpoint look to do the same?

As NFT becomes a reality in the gaming industry, certain absurdities and unreasonable deals from specific developers have left the gaming community in a bind.

Recently, the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 developers had to pull back all their NFT assets due to a massive media backlash, and there might be a future where Ubisoft might also do the same with its Ghost Recon Breakpoint NFTs.

A couple of days ago, at the GSC Game World, the developers of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 announced their plans to include NFT in the game. However, after backlash from fans and the rest of the community, they had to release a follow-up tweet regarding the cancelation of future NFT plans.

Will Ubisoft do the same with Ghost Recon Breakpoint NFT?

Recently, Ubisoft released limited gear as NFT rewards for players who have invested a certain amount of time in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Even though the deal sounds good in the first place, what really hurts is that the drop was not available for anybody and everybody who reached the particular threshold of earning the reward,

Their recent NFT, Wolf Enhanced Helmet A, was a reward for gamers who invested at least 600 hours in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The most absurd part of the deal is that only 250 such helmets were ever in stock.

So, only the first 250 players among their massive player base can ever redeem this NFT item. This will eventually lead to market inflation.

In the foreseeable future, users will indulge in market reselling that will end up over-inflating the price of this gear, thus making it impossible for the general masses to ever acquire it.

Stephen Totilo @stephentotilo Not sure what the 600 hour global playtime thing is on the helmet. Surely that's not just redeemable by people who've played the game for 600 hours? Not sure what the 600 hour global playtime thing is on the helmet. Surely that's not just redeemable by people who've played the game for 600 hours?

Stephen Totilo @stephentotilo For those curious how this will work, Ubisoft made 2,000 NFT gun skins available at 1pm ET today.



You could only get one if you'd reached XP level 5 in Ghost Recon Breakpoint PC (I did that last night; took about an hour).



No one will get the NFT in-game for another 4 days For those curious how this will work, Ubisoft made 2,000 NFT gun skins available at 1pm ET today. You could only get one if you'd reached XP level 5 in Ghost Recon Breakpoint PC (I did that last night; took about an hour). No one will get the NFT in-game for another 4 days https://t.co/bH6J3ve2jI

While cryptocurrency and blockchain tech are slowly becoming the future, the gaming industry has not fallen behind in adapting to such changes. However, the developers must remain wary of the situation such NFTs create for players who wish to achieve them.

While the removal of NFTs from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is a sound initiative by the developers until they can change how the system works, Ubisoft is yet to act on its NFT in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Fans of the game remain hopeful of changes from the developers.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, with so much gear are being sold already, it seems highly unlikely to be anything more than damage control.

Edited by Ravi Iyer