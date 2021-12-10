Fortnite developer Epic Games say they 'support' NFT, and welcome games that do too

The internet has gone berserk over the unprecedented rise of NFTs, and Fortnite developer Epic Games recently clarified its stance on the topic.

Epic Games' statement on NFTs arrived soon after Ubisoft announced Ubisoft Quartz. Fans were naturally curious to know if Epic Games will allow NFT transactions through the Epic Games Store.

This article explains how the Fortnite developer will handle NFT transactions that take place through the Epic Games Store.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft

We're bringing the first energy efficient NFTs playable in a AAA game to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint!



Try it in the beta from December 9 with three free cosmetic drops and learn more here: Introducing Ubisoft Quartz 💎We're bringing the first energy efficient NFTs playable in a AAA game to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint!Try it in the beta from December 9 with three free cosmetic drops and learn more here: quartz.ubisoft.com Introducing Ubisoft Quartz 💎We're bringing the first energy efficient NFTs playable in a AAA game to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint!Try it in the beta from December 9 with three free cosmetic drops and learn more here: quartz.ubisoft.com https://t.co/owSFE2ALuS

Fortnite developer Epic Games will not be the middleman in the NFT transactions

When asked about the role of Epic Games during NFT transactions, Founder and CEO Tim Sweeney clarified that the company wouldn't act as a middleman in the transactions. It won't collect store fees, and will welcome the games that support NFTs to the Epic Games Store.

Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic @DineenBarry Epic welcomes games that support NFTs to the Epic Games Store. For these games, the publisher conducts their own NFT transactions directly with customers. Epic isn't a middleman in the transactions, and doesn't collect store fees. @DineenBarry Epic welcomes games that support NFTs to the Epic Games Store. For these games, the publisher conducts their own NFT transactions directly with customers. Epic isn't a middleman in the transactions, and doesn't collect store fees.

It is no surprise that the statement by Tim Sweeney received a mixed response from Fortnite fans around the world. While some appreciated that Epic Games won't act as the middleman, others criticized the arrival of NFTs on the Epic Games store.

Gamers have also said that the introduction of NFTs in games is unnecessary. Instead of making the games better, they just turn them into financial instruments.

Fans claim Fortnite skins are NFTs too

The release of Ubisoft Quartz sparked a debate among users about whether Fortnite skins are NFTs too. Even though the skins do not take up as much energy as an NFT, Fortnite accounts with OG skins are still sold for thousands of dollars.

The biggest concern regarding NFTs still surrounds their energy consumption.

Matty @DCLBlogger 6/ They’ve gone with Tezos primarily due to the environmental impact issues of POW chains. (Which Ethereum currently uses).



“For illustration purpose, one transaction on the Tezos blockchain consumes as much as streaming a video for 30 seconds.” 6/ They’ve gone with Tezos primarily due to the environmental impact issues of POW chains. (Which Ethereum currently uses).“For illustration purpose, one transaction on the Tezos blockchain consumes as much as streaming a video for 30 seconds.”

On the flip side, a plethora of Twitter users see the rise of NFTs as inevitable at this point. For them, removing Ubisoft from the Epic Store because their games have NFTs seems like an impractical decision.

Everything to know about Ubisoft Quartz in Epic Games store

Ubisoft has introduced Ubisoft Quartz NFTs to its AAA project called Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

As aforementioned, their high energy consumption is constantly used to criticize NFTs. However, Ubisoft has relied on Tezos, owing to which one transaction will consume as much as streaming a 30 second video.

The Ubisoft Quartz are called digits, and they will be playable in games. They seem like an aesthetic add-on that will be claimable on December 10, December 13, and December 16.

Matty @DCLBlogger 4/ They intend to unlock a player trade economy within and OUTSIDE their ecosystem.



“Digits enable you to put your items on sale to other eligible players, whenever you want and at the price you set. Similarly, you can purchase new items directly from other players.” 4/ They intend to unlock a player trade economy within and OUTSIDE their ecosystem.“Digits enable you to put your items on sale to other eligible players, whenever you want and at the price you set. Similarly, you can purchase new items directly from other players.” https://t.co/QmWHpS7uj3

Lastly, players can trade the items with other players and decide the price, as well. All transactions will take place in authorized third-party marketplaces such as Rarible and objkt.com.

Also Read Article Continues below

All in all, it is safe to assume that more games on the Epic Games store will introduce NFTs soon. Considering that the Fortnite developer won't be a middleman of transactions, it is a profitable move for the publishers.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider