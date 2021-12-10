Midas is returning in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The return of Midas in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has taken the internet by storm. Ever since his unfortunate demise, the internet has clamored for his return. Every succeeding season, there were rumors that the popular character will finally return.

Recently, some data miners have discovered that Epic Games has re-added some props from Midas' room to the game. The only possible explanation behind this addition is the return of Midas in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

As Loopers escaped the Wrath of the Cube Queen and made it to the Flip Side with the help of The Foundation, apparently, so did Midas. Based on leaks, it seems like Midas' Room will return as a POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, along with the popular character himself.

Leaked files suggest the return of Midas in Fortnite Chapter 3

Back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, Midas suffered an unfortunate accident as he was eaten by a shark. However, with The Foundation disappearing into the ocean and coming out on the Flip Side, it seems like Midas has also pulled off something similar.

Midas was never shown as dead when he was eaten alive by a shark. It was certainly surprising for many players to see a character as strong and formidable as Midas to die in such an unfortunate manner. But theories postulate the shark did not kill him, but only carried him over to the Flip Side.

Midas' room items re-added in Fortnite Chapter 3

In the last few seasons, Epic Games has dropped several hints, including one from Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard, pointing towards the return of the Golden King. It seems like all of those were to build up to this very moment when Midas returns to Fortnite Chapter 3.

The latest leak surrounding the return of Midas in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 comes from the game files. Several props from Midas' room, including a book stack, bookshelf, lectern, and rug have been re-added to the files.

The Foundation recruits Midas in Fortnite Chapter 3

In his introduction to the Flip Side, The Foundation makes it very clear that he intends to put a stop to the Imagined Order. Clearly, The Seven needs all the help they can get to protect Zero Point from the IO, and Midas is a perfect candidate.

The return of Midas in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is not just due to popular demand. The character knows almost everything there is to know about the island and the Zero Point. If he arrived on the Flip Side back in Chapter 2 Season 4, he might have been working with The Seven to hatch a plan.

It would be interesting to see the role Midas plays in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 storyline.

Edited by Saman