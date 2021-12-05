Where to find The Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Foundation has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The member of The Seven is not only a Battle Pass skin but is also an NPC on the map. In fact, in the initial few weeks, The Foundation might just be the most important NPC on the map.

MK-SEVEN Assault Rifle is one of seven new weapons added to Chapter 3. This AR also has a Mythic variant that players can get by eliminating The Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Naturally, the existence of the Mythic weapon on the island has made fans curious about the location of the member of The Seven.

The Foundation lives in the "Sanctuary", which also serves as the home of The Seven. This POI is on the east coast of the mainland of the Fortnite Chapter 3 map.

The Foundation location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Once players land at the Sanctuary, they will easily spot the structure with domes. Players can find The Foundation roaming around at this location and need to shoot at him to initiate a fight.

It would be advised to head to the location directly from the Battle Bus since there is only one Mythic MK-SEVEN Assault Rifle on the entire map in a game. Since the POI is covered by a thick forest and is more of a hideout, players might have to navigate through it to locate The Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

How to defeat The Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The first step will be to collect enough resources and weapons to take on a fight against The Foundation. Moreover, given the rarity and power of the gun, players might also fend off their opponents trying to get the Mythic MK-7 Assault Rifle.

The Foundation NPC in Fortnite Chapter 3 is extremely powerful. Not only does he have extremely high health, but he is also equipped with powerful weapons. Clearly, players cannot defeat The Foundation with guns but will also need their wits.

Dodging powerful explosions from The Foundation would be the key. Players can build higher or fight from taller structures since the NPC only remains on the ground. Having healing items will also be a smart decision. Once players have eliminated The Foundation, they can have the Mythic MK-7 Assault Rifle.

