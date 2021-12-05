Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Full list of every new weapon

Loopers have finally completed the transition to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. With the island flipping at the end of the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event, so has the future of the Battle Royale experience.

It is time to say goodbye to all the things that came along with Chapter 2 Season 8 and welcome new things with Fortnite Chapter 3. This means that the Sideways and Cubes will no longer be on the island. Players will no longer have to fight the Cube Monsters or get Sideways Weapons in loot.

Clearly, new items are arriving in Fortnite Chapter 3, including new weapons. Epic Games has already teased at least seven new weapons coming in Chapter 3 Season 1. These include 2 ARs, 1 SMG, 2 Shotguns, a pistol, and a new sniper rifle.

All the new weapons arriving in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

All the Sideways Weapons have already been vaulted, making space for new Fortnite Chapter 3 weapons. Based on what these new weapons have to offer, it seems like Chapter 3 combat is going to be fast-paced and dynamic.

1) Rifles

Fortnite Chapter 3 introduces two new assault rifles and one new sniper rifle.

Ranger Assault Rifle: This new AR is perfect for medium and long-range combat. It seems like an improved version of the Heavy AR and might have a higher recoil. However, it can deal heavy damage at long ranges if used accurately.

MK-Seven Assault Rifle: Built from The Seven’s technology, the MK-Seven Assault Rifle is a medium-to-long-range weapon with a high rate of fire. This new Fortnite Chapter 3 weapon comes with aim-down sights. The red-dot presence on the gun will increase accuracy, and the Foundation NPC will also offer a mythic version of this weapon.

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper: The Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper deals high damage and can shoot three shots per clip. Get a second chance if you don’t land your shot the first time! (And a third ... just in case.)

Shiina @ShiinaBR MORE NEW WEAPONS:



- Ranger Assault Rifle

- MK-Seven Assault Rifle

- Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper MORE NEW WEAPONS:- Ranger Assault Rifle- MK-Seven Assault Rifle- Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper https://t.co/RSJnrDTaXc

2) Shotguns

Two new Shotguns will increase the firepower of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 weapons.

Striker Pump Shotgun: Built for power, the Striker Shotgun will deal extremely great damage due to more pellets in a single burst. Aiming down the sights will decrease the bullet spread and increase the damage inflicted.

Auto Shotgun: This fully automatic Shotgun is built for speed. With a high rate of fire, decent damage, and a faster reload speed, the Auto Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 is the best weapon for dynamic combat at close range.

3) Miscellaneous

Apart from the aforementioned weapons, players will also see a new SMG and Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Sidearm Pistol: A perfect Pistol for early game, the Sidearm Pistol is an accurate weapon that deals serious damage at medium range and high headshot damage at close range.

Stinger SMG: The popular weapon from many shooter games has also arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3. Dealing great damage to both opponents and structures, the Stinger is going to be the perfect companion for medium to short-range combat and build battles.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fortnite Chapter 3 seems to offer an interesting choice of weapons. It remains to be seen how players use them and how well they work with the all-new sliding mechanics in the battle royale game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar