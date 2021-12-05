Fortnite Chapter 3 to feature 'Spider-Man' mythic weapon, and it's beyond amazing

The Battle Pass trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 was recently leaked, and it included the much-awaited Spider-Man skin. However, the character outfit isn't even the coolest part of the Spider-Man x Fortnite collaboration. Instead, that honor belongs to the mythic web-shooters.

The part of the leaked Fortnite trailer that struck out the most to fans was the one where players can see Spider-Man swing using his webs. It seems like players will be able to swing from one structure to another. Additionally, these webs also appear to inflict some explosive damage when shot at enemies.

Daily Bugle building (Image via TunaDrift/Twitter)

The leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer also introduced the Daily Bugle POI. This is the popular news company where Peter Parker works in the Spider-Man comics, and he will now be swinging from the roof of the Bugle in the battle royale game.

Everything that's known about the Fortnite Spider-Man mythic weapon in Chapter 3

Players have already seen the Grappler and Symbiote mythics in the game. Both of these weapons also have a pull mechanic. The Symbiotes also inflict damage on enemies upon contact. It seems like the Spider-Man mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 is a hybrid of the Grappler and the Symbiotes.

Obviously, no Spider-Man x Fortnite collab would have been complete without the web-shooters. A game that has offered all iconic weapons of Marvel characters as mythic items couldn't resist the opportunity of introducing web-shooters.

The web-shooters look so amazing in the leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer that some fans feel it might even be better than the ones in the Marvel's Avengers game.

Spider-Man x Fortnite collaboration gets leaked in Chapter 3 Battle Trailer

The Spider-Man skin included in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass leaks confirms that the superhero will indeed be a BP outfit. The skin might have a black as well as a white variant.

The Fortnite x Spider-Man collaboration also includes an emote, back bling, and most certainly, the mythic web-shooters. There might be many more features of the upcoming collaboration that will only become known with the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3.

Clearly, the Spider-Man mythic weapon from the leaked Chapter 3 trailer has the playerbase hyped. The existence of this mythic weapon makes fans even more eager for the upcoming season and the Battle Pass.

