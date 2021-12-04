Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer leak reveals new map, Battle Pass

The wait for the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass has finally ended, as a Twitter user recently leaked the BP trailer. For all those wondering about the mystery skin, Foundation, and Spider-Man in Fortnite Chapter 3, this trailer has all the answers.

The leaked Battle Pass trailer for Chapter 3 Season 1, confirms the arrival of Spider-Man and the Foundation skins in Fortnite. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the leader of The Seven to arrive on the island, and it seems like he chose Chapter 3 to do so.

Apart from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, the leaked trailer also sheds some light on the map, including all the new POIs, vehicles, and the different biomes.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass leak reveals Spider-Man, Foundation, and more

It seems like Foundation will manage to take the players to the 'Flipside' in Fortnite Chapter 3. According to the leaked trailer, there will be a Foundation skin in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Players will also get a headgear variant, pickaxe, cape, and weapon wrap along with the Foundation character outfit.

Apart from the Foundation, another significant skin that arrives is Spider-Man. Before the release of No Way Home, fans will finally see the much-awaited Spider-Man x Fortnite collaboration.

The Spider-Man skin will have a black and a white variant, and according to the trailer, it can also shoot webs.

There are several other skins in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass that were leaked in previous surveys. A buffed-up version of Fabio Sparklemane also appears in Chapter 3 Season 1, along with other new skins.

Fortnite Chapter 3 map leaks

The leaked trailer provides a lot of information on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map. It seems like the Foundation's efforts at saving the island will be rewarded with a massive statue in the middle of the island. It will be surrounded by snowy hills and the Daily Bugle hotel that seems like an updated version of Tilted Towers.

Fortnite Chapter 3 map will also have ridable dinosaurs that were previously leaked. Additionally, players can also see some dirt tracks and rally courses on the map in the leaked trailer. It also has a river separating the snowy biome from the lush green one.

The Fortnite Chapter 3 map leak certainly has a lot of gamers excited. It certainly seems like Epic Games has tried to fix everything wrong with the previous chapters.

