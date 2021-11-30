Top 5 Marvel characters we may see in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Marvel and Fortnite have always been a great fit for each other. Players have seen almost all major Marvel Cinematic Universe characters arrive at the battle royale game. In fact, Epic Games even dedicated an entire season to Marvel characters.

Even after Chapter 2 Season 4, Epic Games continues to release more Fortnite Marvel characters. Nick Fury arrived a few days ago, along with other major Chapter 2 Season 8 collaborations. Surprisingly, the demand for more Marvel characters continues to grow.

Going into Fortnite Chapter 3, players wonder which other Marvel characters will arrive in the battle royale game.

Possible Marvel collaborations for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Several Marvel characters were left behind. On top of that, there are multiple Marvel movies and shows lined up for release within the next few months. These two would make for exciting collaboration opportunities.

5) Vision

Tony Stark's attempt at creating a humanoid gave birth to Vision, one of the strongest and most intelligent Avengers. After his demise, he got a dedicated show known as WandaVision. Regardless, somehow there is still no Vision Fortnite skin and players hope to see one in Chapter 3 Season 1.

4) Hawkeye

The ace archer from Marvel's Avengers recently got an official spin-off show. This sparked off rumors that Fortnite might be getting a Hawkeye skin after all. Given that the show is still running, the possibility of this Marvel collab is extremely high. It would also make for a Hawkeye's Bow Mythic weapon released for the Avengers: End Game LTM.

3) Dr. Strange

The Sorcerer Supreme is yet another Avenger who is getting a sequel for his movie franchise. Regardless of how popular Dr. Strange is, he still doesn't have Fortnite skin. This becomes even more surprising given the fact that he is one of the coolest-looking avengers. Therefore, the possibility of Dr. Strange coming to the battle royale island is very high.

Eli @EliTLFN



I'm really a fan of Dr Strange and i was a lil disappointed when he wasn't a skin during season 4 so I made a concept for him!

Likes & Retweets are appreciated <3



Dormammu, I've Come To Bargain. Get the Dr Strange skin in the item shop now!

2) Wanda

The protagonist of WandaVision has always been a popular choice for a Fortnite Marvel collaboration. Her absence from previous collaborations has been extremely surprising. However, the demand for Wanda Fortnite skin continues to increase rapidly. Hopefully, Epic Games notices these demands and releases the skin in Chapter 3 Season 1.

1) Spider-Man

The biggest contender for the first Fortnite Marvel collab in Chapter 3 Season 1 is Spider-Man. With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the battle royale is the perfect place for Marvel to promote the new movie. A Spider-Man x Fortnite collab is already rumored to arrive. The secret skin for next season's battle pass will be the perfect opportunity for such a collab.

Shiina @ShiinaBR FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3

It would be interesting to see out of all these possible Marvel collaborations which one would be the first to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar