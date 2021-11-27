×
From Wandavision to Spiderman: Fortnite community lists every collab they want to see in Chapter 3

Popular Fortnite Chapter 3 collabs from the community (Image via Sportskeeda)
shwetangparthsarthy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Nov 27, 2021 03:13 AM IST
Feature

Fortnite Chapter 3 is just around the corner, which means a new set of collaborations is waiting for players. Although Epic Games has already released a survey to get an idea about what fans want, the results of those surveys would not be public.

Fortunately, the popular YouTube channel Top5Gaming asked the community about the Fortnite collaborations they want to see in Chapter 3. The tweet got thousands of replies, with excited fans mentioning their favorite collaborations. These range from anime and other games, to movies and shows.

Some players also requested a return of previous Fortnite collaborations, with many asking for yet another Marvel mania.

Name a collab you are DYING to see in Fortnite Chapter 3...(response may be included in our video)

Popular collabs that players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 3

WandaVision seems to be a popular choice if Fortnite were to bring yet another Marvel character into the game. The battle royale has most of the major Avengers and other Marvel characters. Unfortunately, WandaVision is still left out for some reason.

@Top5Gamingx wandavision

Some fans want another big Fortnite Marvel collaboration instead of separate skins. This will certainly be an unpopular opinion since Loopers have already had a massive season dedicated to Marvel Characters.

@Top5Gamingx More Marvel :)
@FN_Assist @Top5Gamingx We got a whole damn marvel BP what more do you people need?

Fortnite Chapter 3 collaborations with other games

A popular demand by many fans is to expand the Fortnite Gaming Legends Series in Chapter 3. Action games like Mortal Kombat and even Call of Duty are the frontrunners for the same. Although the battle royale has previously seen a Mortal Kombat collab, players want more popular characters as skins.

@Top5Gamingx I wanna see a Mortal Kombat collab as well with the most popular characters of the franchise Scorpion,Kitana, Sub zero and Mileena. https://t.co/vUfERdK4jL
@qCandywing @Top5Gamingx Also cod 🙃

Apart from action games, several RPG fans also want a Pokemon x Fornite collab or skins from games like Final Fantasy. Horror game fans have also demanded a Five Nights at Freddy's collaboration.

@Top5Gamingx A pokemon collab Seeing a pokeball backbling with starters in it would be really cool Or a team rocket grunt as a skin Or red, gold, ash ,....
@Top5Gamingx FNAFFFFFafter I saw the rumor about fnaf x fortnite in season 5 I was so hyped just to be disappointed with tronthe new fnaf game is coming out in dec as well so it would be perfect timing for a collab

More Fortnite anime collaborations are needed

Following the arrival of Naruto, fans are expecting more Fortnite anime collaborations such as JoJo, Demon Slayer, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Zero Two, and several others. Apart from these, the demand for other popular anime collabs, such as Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Attack on Titans, etc., has always been there.

@Top5Gamingx it would never happen but, id love to see more anime collaborations since we got Naruto!!! i don't know what ones, probably popular more current ones but itd be really fun to get smth unexpected.(madoka magica please i want to see madoka hold a gun)
@Top5Gamingx Any will do…….. https://t.co/1K51gqBNnX
@Top5Gamingx hatsune miku/piapro characters PLEASE i will sell my soul and drain my wallet https://t.co/mX6fgguZ9O

Anime fans are ready to spend any amount of money if their favorite characters arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 as skins. It seems like anime collabs can be a cash cow for Epic Games.

Other popular Fortnite Chapter 3 collaboration requests

While some collaboration requests make sense, some fans have been asking for extremely odd crossovers. Someone wanted to see a Fortnite PewDiePie collaboration in Chapter 3. Others wanted Adventure Time, Jim Carrey, and Jacksepticeye in the game as well.

@Top5Gamingx Idkw but I kinda wanna see a lego x fortnite Collab or maybe a PewDiePie collab even tho he hates the game
@Top5Gamingx An adventure time collab would be so cool https://t.co/VDYck5yYpb

It will be interesting to see out of all these wishes, which ones will be granted. The possibility of collaborations such as Fortnite x WWE is endless. But for now, anime and Marvel characters seem like the safest bets.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider
