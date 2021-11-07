Top 5 skins Fortnite should add in the Gaming Legends Series 

While gaming franchises rarely collaborate with each other, Fortnite went a step further in introducing the Gaming Legends outfit series. The special line of skins is inspired by characters from other popular games.

Skins like Kratos from God of War, Master Chief from HALO, and Street Fighter have already graced the Fortnite Gaming Legends series. However, there are still several massive gaming franchises that haven't lent their characters.

Fans believe that there are several other prospective characters from popular games that would be perfect for Fortnite skins. These include characters from the popular GTA series as well as some fan-favorite childhood games.

Fortnite should add these skins

Players have seen some amazing skins in the past. However, the likes of Jinx from League of Legends recently arriving in Fortnite sparked discourse about other skins that could potentially be part of the Gaming Legends series.

5) Captain Price

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is often termed as one of the best games from the AAA+ franchise and it was made even better with the presence of Captain Price. The short but fierce soldier ensured his orders helped "Soap" McTavish navigate through the missions in the game.

Vilohz @VilohzAlt Captain Price in Fortnite would be amazing. (Call of Duty btw) Captain Price in Fortnite would be amazing. (Call of Duty btw) https://t.co/NwH2XyRZOP

Not many young Fortnite players might know Captain Price, but he was an absolute legend. Epic Games will be making a lot of dreams come true if it adds a skin inspired by Price to the Gaming Legends series.

4) Agent 47

Fortnite might already have John Wick. However, the only person deadlier than Wick himself is still missing. Agent 47 has been the protagonist of the Hitman game franchise and has certainly been a favorite of a lot of gamers back in the day. He would certainly make for a great addition to the Gaming Legends series.

Poggers Duck 🎄 @PoggersDuck



Fortnite X Hitman



Introducing, Agent 47.



I really want a Fortnite X Hitman Collab so I made this! I hope you like it :D Likes and Comments appreciated! 💚



#Fortnite #Hitman #Concept #Agent47 @FortniteGame 🦆Poggers Duck Concepts🦆Fortnite X HitmanIntroducing, Agent 47.I really want a Fortnite X Hitman Collab so I made this! I hope you like it :D Likes and Comments appreciated! 💚 🦆Poggers Duck Concepts🦆Fortnite X Hitman Introducing, Agent 47.I really want a Fortnite X Hitman Collab so I made this! I hope you like it :D Likes and Comments appreciated! 💚#Fortnite #Hitman #Concept #Agent47 @FortniteGame https://t.co/PM2yUhx0E4

3) Ezio Auditore da Firenze

There still hasn't been a gaming character more iconic than Ezio Auditore da Firenze. The protagonist from Assassin's Creed trilogy would certainly be a wonderful fit for Fortnite. Not only will it make several players nostalgic, but an Assassin's outfit also looks pretty amazing for skin.

2) Mario

Following a collaboration with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, fans would love to see a Fortnite Mario crossover. The Nintendo franchise has incomparable sales and its iconic protagonist could attract several players to the battle royale game.

1) CJ

CJ from GTA San Andreas in Fortnite as skin would be a dream come true. Regardless of the kind of games one likes, almost everyone has played San Andreas or at least knows about CJ. Not only is he a fairly popular gaming character, but also a hilarious meme template. Naturally, his arrival will only be gracing the Gaming Legends series.

Due to competition between studios, fans can only hope to see even one of these skins in the Fortnite Gaming Legends series. However, the arrival of at least one of these might just be possible owing to the upcoming release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

