Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: What to expect based on leaks and rumors

Epic Games has already announced the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. Along with this live event, the developers have also announced that 'The End' event will be the finale for Chapter 2 and introduce Chapter 3 Season 1.

Even before the live event was announced, Epic Games had already hinted at the conclusion of Chapter 2 with Season 8. Naturally, fans and data miners started gathering leaks to get an idea of what to expect from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

So far, players have a fair idea about the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map. There are also several leaks coming from the Australian and Kiwi Twitter accounts for the battle royale game. Finally, rumors also suggest that there will be a significant mechanical and movement change in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 leaks and rumors summarized

The most exciting leaks give an idea about the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map. With the impending destruction of the current island, players are ready to move to the rumored 'Flipside.' This will be the new reality that will protect the players and the Zero Point on an entirely new island.

Based on the leaked game files, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map will be called 'Artemis.' The map already has grassland and a desert biome confirmed. However, there will be many more biomes on the map, some of which are beautifully captured by concept designs.

Fortnite Australia and New Zealand Chapter 3 theory

Epic Games recently launched the official Twitter handle for FN ANZ. Soon after its launch, all the prominent gaming socials from the region started buzzing with the battle royale game posts. The sudden interest in Australia and constant references to the 'flipside' are no coincidence.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko If the Flipside Theory checks out, this could be an example of where the Chapter 3 Map is!



In yesterday's "The End" Teasers, an island's outline was found, and thanks to @/FN_Assist we may have a first look on the next Map's shape! (A rough one at least) If the Flipside Theory checks out, this could be an example of where the Chapter 3 Map is!In yesterday's "The End" Teasers, an island's outline was found, and thanks to @/FN_Assist we may have a first look on the next Map's shape! (A rough one at least) https://t.co/JqCx09yU8a

Moreover, the official trailer for 'The End' live event also has an upside-down outline in the final frame of the text. All of this makes fans wonder whether the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map will literally be 'flipped' or is it just going to have scenery and POIs from Australia and New Zealand.

New weapons and mechanics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The ongoing War Effort vote between the Proximity Launcher and Flint Knock Pistol contains interesting dialogs about the past and the future. This became even more interesting after data miners discovered information about a Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 weapon that is essentially a buffed version of the Flint Knock Pistol.

HYPEX @HYPEX An Upcoming Chapter 3 Weapon that Epic are working on sounds like a buffed FlintKnock (Common to Legendary)



- Clip size: 5

- Fire Rate: 1

- Damage: 27-32

- Headshot Multiplier: x4

- Reload Time: 5.5-6.5 seconds

- It has a double weapon delay of: 1.25s

- It pushes you back/up An Upcoming Chapter 3 Weapon that Epic are working on sounds like a buffed FlintKnock (Common to Legendary)- Clip size: 5- Fire Rate: 1- Damage: 27-32- Headshot Multiplier: x4- Reload Time: 5.5-6.5 seconds- It has a double weapon delay of: 1.25s- It pushes you back/up

Apart from the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 weapons, players will also be excited to learn about rumors hinting at the arrival of sliding, which will revolutionize movement in the Battle Royale game. Players will also be seeing ridable NPCs in Chapter 3 Season 1.

HYPEX @HYPEX SLIDING MECHANIC & NEW POI TEASERS 👀👀 SLIDING MECHANIC & NEW POI TEASERS 👀👀 https://t.co/lVsUm3qA5n

There is a lot more that people still want to learn about the upcoming Chapter. However, most of the fog on this information will only clear after the 'The End' event on December 4th and when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 starts on December 7th.

