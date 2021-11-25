×
When will the live event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 start?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event 'The End' (Image via TheLlamaSir/YouTube)
shwetangparthsarthy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Nov 25, 2021 08:17 PM IST
'The End' of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is only a few days away. The end-of-season event will begin as soon as the timer in the lobby counts down to zero.

The ongoing timer suggests that the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event is less than 10 days away. Titled 'The End', this live event will finally conclude Chapter 2 and lead players into the next chapter.

According to the timer, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event will begin on Saturday, December 4, 2020, at 4:00 PM ET. Several leaks suggest that this live event is going to be divided into multiple stages that players will be able to play through.

Everything we know about 'The End' Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event

Players can hop into Fortnite 'The End' live event thirty minutes in advance on Saturday, December 4, 2020, at 4:00 PM ET. Players will get a free wrap and loading screen for participating in the live event. They will also get 225,000 XP for logging in at any point before the live event.

@HYPEX the timer for live event is up https://t.co/CsMDw5TRGi

It is recommended that players join the live event playlist half an hour early so they can comfortably witness 'The End'. Players can join the event with a party, or on their own. Up to 16 players can join the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event together to defeat the horde of Cube Monsters that are rumored to be a part of the live event.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event leaks

Several data miners have leaked various details about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 'The End' live event. Based on these, the event seems to be spread across seven different stages where players might even see the return of Agent Jones and The Foundation.

As discussed previously, there will be a fight against the Cube Queen and her Horde of Cube Monsters, which means players can also be eliminated in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 'The End' live event. This clearly seems like one of the most exciting live events Epic Games has curated so far and players will have to wait until Saturday, December 4, 2020, at 4:00 PM ET to experience it.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
