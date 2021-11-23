Top 5 Anime protagonists who are a Fortnite match made in heaven 

The Naruto skins in Fortnite have only proven how popular anime collaborations are among loopers. Clearly, following the arrival of Naruto, players are going to expect many more anime protagonists to arrive as skins in the battle royale game.

Once Epic Games has opened these dangerous floodgates, it will have to look for anime protagonists in a Fortnite match made in heaven. These can come from some of the most popular anime in pop culture that fans watch in large numbers.

Popular anime characters that fans want as Fortnite skins

Anime characters as Fortnite skins can be popular for various reasons. First, their 2D art is amazing to look at and might also be a little pay-to-win. But mostly, it makes the battle royale much more attractive for anime fans.

5) Light Yagami

Death Note is an anime almost every fan of the genre has seen. This makes Light Yagami, the protagonist of the anime, one of the most popular characters of all time. Clearly, a Light Yagami Fortnite skin would be a dream come true for countless fans. Moreover, a possible Death Note collaboration also sounds like a fascinating idea for many.

Kirin🖤 @KirinTbh

Give me Death Note skins

I want to feel smart whilst playing Imposters Hello @FortniteGame Give me Death Note skinsI want to feel smart whilst playing Imposters Hello @FortniteGame Give me Death Note skinsI want to feel smart whilst playing Imposters https://t.co/2JohMDbw1f

4) Levi Ackerman

One of the highest-rated anime of all time has to be Attack on Titan, and this was mostly possible because fans love Levi Ackerman. The action anime protagonist would be a wonderful fit for a game like Fortnite. Given that AOT Season 4: Part 2 is yet to arrive in 2022, it would be the perfect time to release the Levi Ackerman skin in the game.

Clorzy @Clorzy_ @FortniteGame @FortniteBRFeed i would love a fortnite x attack on titan, i can imagine me wearing levi ackerman with an ODM gear backbling and swords with a selectable style of thunderspears, it would also bring alot of players to the game since the anime is getting so much hype atm #fortnite @FortniteBRFeed i would love a fortnite x attack on titan, i can imagine me wearing levi ackerman with an ODM gear backbling and swords with a selectable style of thunderspears, it would also bring alot of players to the game since the anime is getting so much hype atm #fortnite @FortniteGame

3) Monkey D. Luffy

The leader of Shounen Jump's "Big Three" and the Captain of the Straw Hat Pirates is the protagonist from One Piece. The popular anime has reached all corners of the world, and Luffy is a common name among anime fans. There have already been rumors about a Fortnite x One Piece collaboration which makes the arrival of Luffy a real possibility.

2) Lelouch Lamperouge

According to MyAnimeList, Lelouch currently reigns as the most popular anime character of all time. The protagonist of Code Geass has a fabulous story to back him as the perfect collaboration. A Lelouch Fortnite skin will certainly attract a lot of anime fans to play the battle royale game if it were to arrive.

nicole !! @akechitime code geass x fortnite collab when. i want to make lelouch dance to say so like he deserves code geass x fortnite collab when. i want to make lelouch dance to say so like he deserves

1) Goku

If there is any other anime character comparable to Naruto, it has to be Goku from Dragon Ball Z. Even people who don't watch anime have heard of DBZ and Goku, which certainly makes him a Fortnite match made in heaven. A Fortnite Goku skin has also been rumored to be in the works, but fans will only know more once an official update arrives.

SLO @SLOplays Goku after finding out that Naruto got in Fortnite Goku after finding out that Naruto got in Fortnite https://t.co/9h7UHPDvux

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It would be interesting to see which Fortnite anime collaborations arrive in the game next. Looking at how fans reacted to the Naruto crossover, it would be hard for Epic Games to resist similar partnerships in the future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar