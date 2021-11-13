Possible Fortnite x One Piece collaboration may have been subtly teased

Epic Games has made thousands of Fortnite players happy following the official announcement of the Naruto collaboration. However, this has also opened the floodgates for several other possible anime collaborations, such as Dragon Ball Z and One Piece.

In fact, Fortnite had subtly teased the possible arrival of One Piece right at the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 8. Unfortunately, fans were extremely hyped about Naruto, Carnage, and the new season that they failed to notice the hint.

As Epic Games finally revealed the promo image for the Naruto collaboration, players went back and looked for everything that could be possible leaks. Amidst their search, they stumbled upon the Whale Sailer Glider. Hardcore fans of the anime instantly jumped to the conclusion that the glider could hint towards a possible Fortnite x One Piece collaboration.

Whale Sailer Glider hints towards Fortnite x One Piece collaboration

As soon as Fortnite confirmed the arrival of Naruto, fans had already started predicting all the other anime collaborations that could arrive at the battle royale game. Although Goku from Dragon Ball Z seems to be the next favorite choice, One Piece is also a strong contender.

Even before any of the game files and leaks, fans predicted the arrival of Naruto through various subtle images and symbols in the game. The crows and the shurikens hinted towards the arrival of the Fortnite Naruto crossover long before Epic confirmed it.

Naturally, players think that the Whale Sailer Glider is a similarly subtle hint pointing towards a potential Fortnite x One Piece collab. The glider is obviously a whale that bears an uncanny resemblance to Laboon, the iconic whale from One Piece. The glider also has a cross on the whale's head similar to that on the chest of Luffy.

What could arrive in the Fortnite x One Piece collab?

Right at the outset, players can expect popular One Piece characters in Fortnite, such as Monkey D. Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and others. Given how Laboon was used to tease the collaboration, Epic could also bring in a whale for the collaboration.

This will certainly be the next most exciting anime collaboration in Fortnite after fans are done with Naruto. One Piece is one of the most-watched anime worldwide, and a collaboration with Fortnite can certainly help both parties get even more popular.

