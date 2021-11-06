Is Goku coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?: New secret skin teaser has fans hopeful

Players desperately await the Fortnite Naruto collaboration after several leaks confirmed its arrival. Meanwhile, the demands and leaks surrounding other anime collaborations, such as Goku from Dragon Ball Z, have also grown.

There have been several leaks surrounding the arrival of a Fortnite Goku skin. Most of these have followed the fact that Naruto's arrival will open the floodgates for more anime skins. Amidst all this, a new leak from popular content creator TheGrefg has given players a new ray of hope.

Grefg was given the task of unveiling the upcoming Fortnite Set_2 skin. The bundle had been connected with several hyped skins, including that of Naruto, Goku, Spider-Man, and many others. However, his choice of costume for the video teasing the upcoming reveal suggested something interesting.

Content creator hints towards the arrival of Goku in Fortnite

TheGrefg is one of the biggest Fortnite content creators. He has his own Icon Series skin and holds the Twitch stream record with the highest concurrent viewers. Naturally, Epic Games lets him in on a few secrets every now and then.

When Gref was tasked with unveiling a new set, he decided to make a teaser to inform his fans of the reveal stream. Interestingly, he decided to wear a Goku cosplay outfit while shooting the video. He also had several Dragon Ball Z-related items to decorate his room as well as his background.

Given his peculiar choice of getup, players soon started jumping to the conclusion that he was finally going to surprise reveal the Goku skin in Fortnite. Unfortunately for all the fans who were excited about the leak, he ended up revealing the League of Legends: Arcane Jinx set instead.

Is there still hope for the arrival of Goku in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Although Grefg's costume had nothing to do with the set he was going to reveal, it doesn't mean a Fortnite Goku collaboration isn't in the works. The demand for such a collaboration is extremely high, and it can certainly benefit Epic Games.

On top of this, there is always a chance that Gref was indeed hinting towards something instead of trolling. If Goku in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, is indeed happening, he might know about it. Therefore, a hint from the content creator can be considered a solid hint if not a confirmation.

