Goku in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Rumors, leaks, and what to expect

Goku is one of the most popular characters in all forms of media, and Fortnite knows this. They're always keen to get these kinds of characters into the game. It's why they have skins like the Mandalorian, Iron Man, Venom, Batman, and so many more. Fortnite is always looking for the next big character to get into the game.

Fortnite has brought numerous big characters into the game, and Goku could be next (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite has yet to make a foray into the anime world, but it seems like they're intent on doing so at some point, making Goku a good choice.

Goku coming to Fortnite: Everything players need to know

Naruto is a heavily rumored character to be coming to Fortnite. He was initially supposed to be a part of the Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass but hasn't arrived yet. With Naruto more than likely on the horizon, Fortnite could easily continue into the world of anime and bring Goku along, too.

Anime itself is a rapidly growing field. What was previously more relevant in Japanese culture has now become a worldwide phenomenon. Everyone watches anime, and Naruto and Dragonball Z are two of the most popular. Even people who don't watch any anime know who Naruto and Goku are.

AB1 #CrossPuyo @SySAmii_ HYPEX @HYPEX The upcoming Sideways Scythe is planned to have a Smash attack similar to the Infinity Blade but it doesn't break multiple builds (I think). Other abilities that this Scythe is planned to have are: Siphon (Health), Charge Attack & Dash Attack. The upcoming Sideways Scythe is planned to have a Smash attack similar to the Infinity Blade but it doesn't break multiple builds (I think). Other abilities that this Scythe is planned to have are: Siphon (Health), Charge Attack & Dash Attack. GOKU BLACK IN FORTNITE LFG twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1… GOKU BLACK IN FORTNITE LFG twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1… https://t.co/vlim2jNx29

Goku was recently the subject of rumors to be the last Super Smash Bros. character but was ultimately beaten out by Sora from Kingdom Hearts. This isn't very pleasant for Goku fans, as they've been longing for him to make an entry into the video game world.

Ultimately, Fortnite is probably a better arena for most of those types of characters anyway. Fortnite doesn't need to develop a moveset or any special skills for the characters they bring along. It's purely cosmetic, making it a lot easier to bring in characters like Goku.

cursed @cursedgmerchild realistically there's no chance that goku is getting into smash. now, FORTNITE on the other hand, realistically there's no chance that goku is getting into smash. now, FORTNITE on the other hand,

While he did miss out on joining the roster of the biggest fighting game in history, there's still an accurate shot that he joins the most significant battle royale game in history. Naruto will likely be the first anime character to join Fortnite, but the floodgates will be open after that. Goku will get through eventually.

There are currently no leaks or rumors indicating that his arrival is imminent, and Fortnite may never add him, but that would be surprising. Given his popularity, he's an excellent bet to arrive eventually.

