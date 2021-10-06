Fortnite Blue Cube & Purple Cube difference: One destroys the map & the other flourishes it 

Several cubes were found on the Fortnite island after Operation Sky Fire crashed the alien ships and revealed the cubes. Different colored cubes seem to have varied functions. The two primary cubes, the blue one and the purple one, seem to be having drastically different effects on the map.

Many cubes are creating the corrupted zone, where the slipstreams, jump pads, and crashed alien ships reside, but it seems like at least one of the cubes is helping the map rather than extending these corrupted areas.

The blue cube and the purple cube are very different and are causing very contrasting things to happen to the island. Here's everything players need to know about the two cubes.

Blue vs Purple cube in Fortnite: One good and one bad

As with the last time cubes were relevant in Fortnite, most of them are wreaking havoc. They're also moving around, just as they did the previous time. The difference here is that they're not causing runes in the ground but rather corrupting the ground entirely.

There were several corrupted zones on the Fortnite island after the alien ships crashed. They've since grown much more prominent and are growing increasingly close to combining. It's unclear what the cubes will ultimately do, but covering the entire map in the corrupted orange grass doesn't seem out of the question.

Crash sites began getting corrupted by the cubes from the beginning of Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

That's what the purple cube has been doing all season long. On the other hand, the blue cube seems to be having the opposite effect. Not only is it not corrupting the earth, but it also seems to be doing wonders for the environment.

It's unclear what exactly this means for the future of Fortnite or the state of the island, but it does mean that not all cubes are made the same. All cubes are not bad, as one is obviously doing wonders for the map. What happens next is anybody's guess.

