Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Skin Glitch allows players to use any skin for the entire game

Fortnite players who are also Marvel fans will know that Mystique, an X-Men character who made her debut in Chapter 2 Season 4 for the Nexus War, is a shape-shifter. As such, she comes with a built-in emote that allows players to briefly mimic the skin of someone they've just eliminated. Now, thanks to a new glitch, players can mimic that skin for the entire match.

Wheels ♿️ @OneWheelchairX hold up... there are two storm and mystique skins in fortnite??? love to see this x-women content 😌 hold up... there are two storm and mystique skins in fortnite??? love to see this x-women content 😌 https://t.co/RqgAbdlBIM

New glitch allows Fortnite players to steal a skin for a whole match

There are a couple of stipulations that have to be met in order to exploit this glitch. First, players must have the Mystique skin and have it equipped. The glitch doesn't exactly appear to need this skin but the skin's built-in emote is the essential key to pulling this off.

Second, players have to eliminate someone, and if they want to use a particular skin for the entire match, they'll need to eliminate someone with that exact skin, which may be easier said than done sometimes.

Finally, they'll need to be fairly close to a Sideways anomaly. Sideways anomalies are small purple "rifts" that are scattered across the map that will open up a temporary Sideways area when players enter them.

A Sideways anomaly is key to unlocking this glitch, but players can't stay inside (Image via Epic Games)

The Shapeshifter emote, Mystique's built-in emote in Fortnite, will last for 60 seconds, so players have that long to find and activate the anomaly. Once they've found it and activated it, they'll need to immediately exit the anomaly before they revert back to Mystique and must not re-enter the anomaly.

The skin will now be permanently applied to the player. This will remain true even if they are playing in a game mode that allows for respawning. The respawning player will still have the copied skin, even if they don't own it themselves.

Also Read

Afu Chan @AfuChan1 I did some work for Fortnite Season 4: Nexus War. Here's my loading screen featuring Mystique. I did some work for Fortnite Season 4: Nexus War. Here's my loading screen featuring Mystique. https://t.co/z6tz9tfvnO

Once the match is over (or the player is eliminated permanently), they will revert back to being Mystique. Players will have to repeat this glitch from the beginning in the next match if they want to copy another skin.

Edited by Atul S