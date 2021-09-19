Fortnite Sideways Anomaly locations: What are they and where to find them

A few days ago, Fortnite disabled Sideways Anomalies in the game. Since the new season is still fresh, the move has left fans figuring out what these anomalies are. On the other hand, those who did know their way around the new locations were severely disappointed as it was a great place for loot.

Fortunately, the latest map additions that make the current season unique are back. For the uninitiated, Fortnite Sideways Anomalies are fractures on the map that lead to an alternate dimension. Cube monsters rule this dimension, and it houses great loot, as well as the Sideways weapons.

Fortnite Sideways Anomalies do not appear in fixed locations. Instead, they appear at random locations in every game. However, this doesn't mean they are difficult to spot. In fact, before the game starts, the Fortnite map clearly shows all the Sideways Anomaly locations in the game.

Fortnite Sideways Anomaly locations and more

When players open the map, they can spot rift icons at certain locations upon entering the game. This is where the Fortnite Sideways Anomalies will appear. When players visit these locations, they will notice a rift that will lead them to the Sideways.

While most of these anomalies open up only when players approach them, there will always be one anomaly open when the game starts. Players can spot the open Fortnite Sideways Anomaly as it appears on the map in the form of an orb.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Help Torin investigate the Sideways or get the party started with Fabio Sparklemane.



Uncover the mysteries of the Island and help out a friend or two.



Complete Punch Cards and Party Quests and you’ll earn XP, some Bars to spend and learn a little more about the Island. Help Torin investigate the Sideways or get the party started with Fabio Sparklemane.



Uncover the mysteries of the Island and help out a friend or two.



Complete Punch Cards and Party Quests and you’ll earn XP, some Bars to spend and learn a little more about the Island. https://t.co/RRmeKAcVHt

Players can enter these anomalies if they are looking for the two Sideways weapons or the Mythic Sideways Rifle and the Minigun.

Fortnite Sideways encounter

Also Read

One of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 challenges is to complete a Sideways encounter. Players have to face and conquer multiple waves of Cube monsters coming at them in order to finish the encounter.

Unfortunately, players have limited time to complete the Sideways encounter. However, they can continue to buy some time by killing the cube monsters inside the Fortnite Sideways Anomaly. If they do not complete the encounter in time, they will lose all progress made in the challenge.

Edited by R. Elahi