Fortnite Sideways weapons: Every weapon and where to find them

The arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 introduced the Sideways into the storyline. This also brought along a variety of new weapons that players could use to wreak havoc on the island.

Fortnite Sideways weapons are the latest addition to the battle royale game. The Sideways Rifle and the Sideways Minigun come in all rarities. From common to Mythic, players can find these Sideways weapons all across the map.

These weapons do not spawn in random loot drops. However, players can find them at specific locations across the map and add them to their inventories as they can clearly be a game-changer.

Fortnite Sideways weapons guide for Chapter 2 Season 8

The Common to Legendary Fortnite Sideways weapons can be found in the all-new Chapter 2 Season 8 Cosmic Chests. However, finding the Mythic versions of the Sideways Rifle and the Minigun is a little harder than just opening chests.

The Mythic Sideways weapons in Fortnite can only be found in the Sideways Portals. In order to get these Mythic weapons, players will have to fight off waves of Cube monsters and escape the Sideways alive.

Players will certainly have to earn these Mythic weapons since they are some of the best weapons in the game. One can locate these Sideways portals anywhere on the map where there are burnt-out biomes.

Fortunately, these aren't the only two Sideways weapons that are going to be in Fortnite. According to several leaks, Epic Games is also going to introduce the Sideways Lightblade to the game in the future.

Fortnite Sideways weapons stats

Sideways Minigun - The legendary variant of the minigun deals 22 damage per bullet with a fire rate of 7 and a reload time of 4.5. However, players can also find the weapon in other variants and craft upgrades for them using the Cube monster fragments.

Also Read

Sideways rifle - The Epic Sideways rifle deals 32 damage. It has a fire rate of 3.5 and a reload time of 2.66. Similar to the minigun, players can also upgrade the rifle to its legendary version using the cube monster fragments.

Details on the Sideways Lightblade are still unknown, and fans will have to wait for an official update from Epic Games.

Edited by Danyal Arabi