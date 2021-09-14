Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: New Locations to visit that didn't exist before

The arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has introduced significant changes to the map. Apart from a few new locations that have been added in the new season, players can also witness several biome changes to match the theme of the current season.

Some of the new POIs offer better loot than others, while some new locations are just visually attractive.

Although these new locations are going to be hotspots for players to drop into and begin their game, it will be worth it to join them for a high kill game. Those who aren't confident to land on hot drops yet can visit these new Fortnite map locations in Chapter 2 Season 8, as the game progresses.

Every new location in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map listed

All the named locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map remain similar to the previous season except Corny Crops. This area was previously known as Corny Complex and was abducted by the aliens. This location has now been taken over by the Cubes and has received a significant makeover.

Apart from Corny Crops, Sludgy Swamp also fell victim to the Cubes and has received a similar makeover in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map. However, these two POI changes aren't the only new locations in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map.

Sideways portals in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The locations that stand out the most when one looks at the Chapter 2 Season 8 map are the orange-brown-colored burnt areas. These house the Sideways portals to another dimension, the realm of cube monsters, where players can find Sideways weapons.

There are a total of 5 locations that have a new Sideways biome and are certainly the go-to new locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map for better loot.

Durr Burger Weeping Woods Dirty Docks North of Holly Hedges West of Pleasant Park

Remember to be adequately equipped with weapons and healing items since escaping these new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 locations is a mammoth task.

