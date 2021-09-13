Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass: Full list of all skins from Tier 1 to Tier 100

A new season of Fortnite has finally arrived, and with it, fans get to see a brand new battle pass. Once again, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass has 100 tiers with a reward at every level.

Out of these, there are 30 free rewards for those who cannot purchase the battle pass and 70 other exclusively related rewards.

Like previous BPs, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 one will cost 950 V-bucks and reward players 1,500 V-bucks. Apart from the in-game currency, the battle pass also has new loading screens, emotes, skins, wraps, and other exciting skins and cosmetics.

Some of the most interesting skins to arrive with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass are the Demon Slayer and Venom collaborations. The new BP includes a Carnage bundle inspired by the new Venom movie and the Yuki outfit with the Demonslayer Blade from the anime.

All skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass

There are a total of seven unique character outfits in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass with different styles for most of them and matching cosmetics.

Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass skins (Page 1-10)

Page 1:

Charlotte outfit (included) Toona Fish (animated fishsticks)

Page 2: The second page doesn't have any character outfits. However, it includes the Demonslayer Blade and the Whale Sailer glider.

Page 3: Charlotte Enchanted Spirit outfit style.

Page 4: Kor outfit.

Page 5:

Kor Trenchcoat outfit style Fabio Sparklemane outfit

Page 6:

Fabio Sparklemane Golden Crunch outfit style Kor Tactical Gray outfit style

Page 7: J. B. Chimpanski character outfit.

Page 8: Torin character outfit (Legendary)

Page 9:

Sideways shift built-in emote and character outfit for Torin J. B. Chimpanski Nebula Rose outfit style

Page 10: Carnage character outfit with the exclusive Carnage Cleaver pickaxe

Bonus items in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass

Apart from the 100 battle pass tiers, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 BP includes some bonus rewards. Players can unlock these by getting battle stars after they complete the battle pass.

Chapter 2 - Season 8 Bonus Rewards



(Pages 3-5 are locked due to being superlevel rewards) pic.twitter.com/1DdJkhquoZ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 13, 2021

Loopers can attain the Carnage Maximum outfit style, a helmet for J.B. Chimpanski, the Charlotte Tattered Spirit outfit style, and the Kor Arctic Operative outfit style once they complete the bonus rewards in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass.

