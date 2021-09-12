Is the Foundation skin coming to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8?

Will the Foundation skin arrive in Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 8? The answer is uncertain. However, we have a few hints that the long-awaited skin might make its way into the upcoming season of Fortnite.

The leader of the mysterious 'Seven', Foundation, was introduced back in Season 6. His valiant exploits helped save the Zero Point.

Following the alien's abduction of the Zero Point in Chapter 2 Season 7, Foundation managed to escape. Unfortunately, he drowned in the waters next to the island. Since then, there has been no news about the leader of the 'Seven.'

All we know about the Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Right before the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, Donald Mustard, Epic Games CCO, spoke to a fan and hinted towards some exciting details.

I am so incredibly lucky to have met @qCandywing!!! He is VERY inspiring and awesome… and has the best Fortnite questions ever!



Don’t spoil too much, Josh ;) pic.twitter.com/LHfLP1shUC — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 6, 2021

During the conversation, the fan asked Donald about Kevin the Cube and the Foundation. Although the Epic CCO seemed excited, he chose to remain coy and not answer any questions.

His tight-lipped demeanor could be perceived as a sign of potential features. Interestingly, these additions might include the Foundation skin's arrival in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Could the Foundation skin arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass?

The Foundation could've been a secret outfit for the Chapter 2 Season 7 battle pass. Unfortunately, Epic Games decided to add Superman instead.

Players have long been vying for an original skin instead of the secret outfit. Considering the situation, this could be an opportunity for Epic to fulfill those demands.

There were a few rumors of the Fortnite Foundation skin arriving with an item shop tag. This could be disheartening for those who want the skin but cannot afford to buy a separate bundle.

