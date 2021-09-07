Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass: Naruto skin confirmed

One thing Fortnite fans are extremely excited about for Chapter 2 Season 8 is the arrival of Naruto. Rumors about the popular anime character coming to the battle royale game have been around ever since they first got leaked in the Apple vs. Epic Games courtroom trial. However, fans recently got confirmation that the Naruto skin in Fortnite is indeed a reality.

This begs the question of whether Naruto skin in Fortnite will be an item shop skin or will it be a part of the battle pass? Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard recently confirmed that Naruto would arrive in the Fortnite Battle Pass, among other fantastic skins and items.

Donald recently met a Twitch streamer known as candywingx or Josh. The two got into a little chat when Donald asked Josh about his dream Fortnite bundle. Epic Games CCO uploaded a short clip of their conversation to his Twitter account, but there was much more that happened behind the scenes.

I am so incredibly lucky to have met @qCandywing!!! He is VERY inspiring and awesome… and has the best Fortnite questions ever!!



Don’t spoil too much, Josh ;) pic.twitter.com/LHfLP1shUC — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 6, 2021

Naruto skin will be in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass is going to have the Naruto skin as an exclusive item after Josh confirmed it in his most recent Twitch stream. The streamer revealed that Donald admitted to him that Naruto will indeed be a part of the Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass and will not arrive in the item shop.

Among other things, this conversation also included hints about Kevin the Cube and the Foundation. When Josh asked Donald about the two most interesting plots of the storyline, he chose not to answer. This could only mean that something interesting is cooking, and Kevin the Cube and the Foundation could also be a part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass.

Will Naruto in Fortnite be a standalone skin?

If a Naruto skin in Fortnite is finally going to happen, fans want more items from the popular anime to be a part of the game. Several popular Naruto symbols could arrive in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass as part of the Naruto set, including a pickaxe, backbling, glider, and wrap.

Fortnite Naruto skin for Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, the only thing Donald confirmed in his conversation was the arrival of the Naruto skin. Therefore, fans will have to wait a few more days until the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass arrives to find out whether Naruto will bring other exciting items with him.

