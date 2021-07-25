Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Release date, Battle Pass leaks, map, and more

Although Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is at its content peak right now, with exciting new stuff coming out frequently, fans are already wondering when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will start. Countless Season 8 leaks have already started appearing as players are curious about the story that awaits.

According to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release leaks, the next season for Epic Games' Battle Royale can arrive anytime around the second week of September. This gives fans approximately 50 days to soak in all the Season 7 content and complete the Battle Pass before the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass arrives.

Epic Games has already confirmed a live event for the current season to tie up loose ends in this season's storyline. This will make way for a brand new storyline that will arrive next season. With the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players can expect major map changes, an all-new Battle Pass, and a truckload of content.

Every Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leak you need to know

The internet is full of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks, and fans want to know everything arriving next season.

Release date

The ongoing Battle Pass gives players a rough idea about when next season might arrive. Epic Games usually introduces a new season a day or two after the Battle Pass winds up.

Since the Season 7 Battle Pass gets over on September 12, players can expect Chapter 2 Season 8 to start on September 13 or 14. As of now, Epic Games has announced no delays in the progress of the current season, which is already halfway through. If everything stays on track, September 14th will tentatively be the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date.

Theme

Will Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 have another alien-themed story, or will the mothership leave at the end of this season, leaving players to fight an all-new peril on the island?

Considering the 'Primal' Season 6 ended completely as Season 7 started, it seems like Epic Games has preferred shorter seasons in the past, with dramatic changes coming to every new season. Moreover, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks include various concepts that suggest something similar where players will see a brand new storyline.

Map

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map leaks suggest that Epic Games will restore all the changes made in the current season. There might be certain new POIs added as well as aesthetic changes to fit the upcoming theme.

Once again, at this point, there are only concept arts available, with many, on the one hand, suggesting it could be a lunar map, while others believe that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map will introduce a whole new dimension.

Battle Pass

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass leaks are much awaited by fans as they expect to see a range of Justice League and DC-themed skins apart from the usual content. Similar to previous Battle Passes, this too would cost 950 V-bucks.

This is all the information available through Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks. However, it is still way too early to say anything for certain, and fans will have to wait for more leaks to show up.

Also read: Fortnite Ariana Grande skin: Expected release date, concepts, pricing, and everything we know so far

Edited by Srijan Sen