Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass: Every skin from Tier 1 to Tier 100 

The all-new Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass can now be accessed completely. As the servers go live again, players can now visit the Battle Pass page to see all the free and premium rewards available in the new season.
True to its name, the brand new season looks absolutely "Wild." From the first look, both the Cinematic Trailer and Gameplay Trailer present an exciting hint at what's to come. However, the highlight of the trailer has to be the Optimus Prime skin coming to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass.
Everything available in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass
Besides Optimus Prime and the Transformers collaboration, several other skins from the upcoming Battle Pass were already leaked. Based on these leaks, players can expect some crazy cosmetics to drop once the Battle Pass goes live.
Similar to previous seasons, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass will cost 950 V-Bucks. Players can get up to 1,500 V-Bucks from the premium pass or 300 V-Bucks from the free one.
Page 1
- Era Outfit
- 100 V-Bucks
- Seize The Future Music CD
- Era Loading Screen
- Time Sweeper Glider
- 100 V-Bucks
- Classic Age Wrap
- The Countdown Contrail
- Chronos Lock Back Bling
Page 2
- Trace Loading Screen
- Menacing Trace Spray
- Nomad's Speeder Pickaxe
- Flutterfall
- Get Out of Your Mind Emote
- Psionic Surfer Glider
- Trace Outfit
Page 3
- Rebel Trace Loading Screen
- Banner Icon
- Beacon Glass Back Bling Style
- 100 V-Bucks
- Thinking Trace Emoticon
- Contour Camo Wrap
- Rebel Trace Outfit Style
Page 4
- Rian Loading Screen
- Molten Max Axe
- 100 V-Bucks
- Jolt Jam Emoticon
- Electric Shredder Back Bling
- Rian's Roar Wrap
- Rian Outfit
Page 5
- Rockslide Rian Loading Screen
- Banner Icon
- Molten Max Axe Pickaxe Style
- Buzzsaw Breacher Glider
- This Is Fine Emote
- Venom Riff Spray
- Rian Outfit Style
Page 6
- Relik Loading Screen
- Signal Tracer Back Bling
- 100 V-Bucks
- Blow Your Top Emoticon
- Lithic Wrap
- Rockfall Contrail
- Relik Outfit
Page 7
- Deepwalker Relik Loading Screen
- Banner Icon
- Hunter's Reach Pickaxe
- Relik's Beckons Spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Sky Scout Glider Style
- Deepwalker Relik Outfit Style
Page 8
- Mariposa Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks
- Estrellita Dynamo Emoticon
- Cazadora Glider
- Cazadora Back Bling
- Banner Icon
- Mariposa Outfit
Page 9
- Midnight Mariposa Loading Screen
- Lucha Slashers Pickaxe Style
- 100 V-Bucks
- 100 V-bucks
- Midnight Rimble Spray
- Count It Emote
- Midnight Mariposa Outfit Style
Page 10
- Lorenzo Loading Screen
- Bushwack'd Emoticon
- Adventure Calls Music CD
- 100 V-Bucks
- Marauder's Machete Pickaxe
- Northquester Deluxe Back Bling
- Lorenzo Outfit
Page 11
- Lorenzo The Dashing Loading Screen
- Lorenzo Explores Spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Dramatic Flares Emote
- Drone Drop Contrail
- Adventure Aerial Glider Style
- Lorenzo The Dashing Outfit Style
Page 12
- Iconic Era Loading Screen
- Iconic Age Wrap
- Banner Icon
- Time Swirl Spray
- Synchronous Sai Pickaxe
- 100 V-Bucks
- Ancestral Shift Built-in Emote
Page 13
- Timeless Era Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks
- Chronos Lock Back Bling Style
- 100 V-Bucks
- Timesweeper Glider Style
- Synchronous Sai Pickaxe Style
- Timeless Era Outfit Style
Page 14
- Optimus Prime Loading Screen
- Autobot Emblem Back Bling
- G1 Optimus Prime Spray
- Roll Out Emoticon
- Cybertronian Axe
- 100 V-Bucks
- Barrage Canon Emote
Besides these rewards, leaks suggest that Purradise Meowscles is going to be the Secret Skin for this season. Players will be able to unlock the Mystery Skin and all related cosmetics by completing special challenges, which will go live mid-season. The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass skins will also come with super styles and bonus cosmetics.