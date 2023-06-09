Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass: Every skin from Tier 1 to Tier 100 

The all-new Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass can now be accessed completely. As the servers go live again, players can now visit the Battle Pass page to see all the free and premium rewards available in the new season.

True to its name, the brand new season looks absolutely "Wild." From the first look, both the Cinematic Trailer and Gameplay Trailer present an exciting hint at what's to come. However, the highlight of the trailer has to be the Optimus Prime skin coming to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass.

Everything available in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass

Besides Optimus Prime and the Transformers collaboration, several other skins from the upcoming Battle Pass were already leaked. Based on these leaks, players can expect some crazy cosmetics to drop once the Battle Pass goes live.

Similar to previous seasons, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass will cost 950 V-Bucks. Players can get up to 1,500 V-Bucks from the premium pass or 300 V-Bucks from the free one.

Page 1

Get Era from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Era Outfit

100 V-Bucks

Seize The Future Music CD

Era Loading Screen

Time Sweeper Glider

100 V-Bucks

Classic Age Wrap

The Countdown Contrail

Chronos Lock Back Bling

Page 2

Page 2 of Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Trace Loading Screen

Menacing Trace Spray

Nomad's Speeder Pickaxe

Flutterfall

Get Out of Your Mind Emote

Psionic Surfer Glider

Trace Outfit

Page 3

Page 3 of Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Rebel Trace Loading Screen

Banner Icon

Beacon Glass Back Bling Style

100 V-Bucks

Thinking Trace Emoticon

Contour Camo Wrap

Rebel Trace Outfit Style

Page 4

Page 4 of Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Rian Loading Screen

Molten Max Axe

100 V-Bucks

Jolt Jam Emoticon

Electric Shredder Back Bling

Rian's Roar Wrap

Rian Outfit

Page 5

Page 5 of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Rockslide Rian Loading Screen

Banner Icon

Molten Max Axe Pickaxe Style

Buzzsaw Breacher Glider

This Is Fine Emote

Venom Riff Spray

Rian Outfit Style

Page 6

Page 6 of Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Relik Loading Screen

Signal Tracer Back Bling

100 V-Bucks

Blow Your Top Emoticon

Lithic Wrap

Rockfall Contrail

Relik Outfit

Page 7

Page 7 of Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Deepwalker Relik Loading Screen

Banner Icon

Hunter's Reach Pickaxe

Relik's Beckons Spray

100 V-Bucks

Sky Scout Glider Style

Deepwalker Relik Outfit Style

Page 8

Unlock Mariposa from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Mariposa Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Estrellita Dynamo Emoticon

Cazadora Glider

Cazadora Back Bling

Banner Icon

Mariposa Outfit

Page 9

Page 9 of Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Midnight Mariposa Loading Screen

Lucha Slashers Pickaxe Style

100 V-Bucks

100 V-bucks

Midnight Rimble Spray

Count It Emote

Midnight Mariposa Outfit Style

Page 10

Lorenzo in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Lorenzo Loading Screen

Bushwack'd Emoticon

Adventure Calls Music CD

100 V-Bucks

Marauder's Machete Pickaxe

Northquester Deluxe Back Bling

Lorenzo Outfit

Page 11

Page 11 of Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Lorenzo The Dashing Loading Screen

Lorenzo Explores Spray

100 V-Bucks

Dramatic Flares Emote

Drone Drop Contrail

Adventure Aerial Glider Style

Lorenzo The Dashing Outfit Style

Page 12

Page 12 of Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Iconic Era Loading Screen

Iconic Age Wrap

Banner Icon

Time Swirl Spray

Synchronous Sai Pickaxe

100 V-Bucks

Ancestral Shift Built-in Emote

Page 13

Timeless Era skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Timeless Era Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Chronos Lock Back Bling Style

100 V-Bucks

Timesweeper Glider Style

Synchronous Sai Pickaxe Style

Timeless Era Outfit Style

Page 14

Optimus Prime is the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass Tier 100 reward (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Optimus Prime Loading Screen

Autobot Emblem Back Bling

G1 Optimus Prime Spray

Roll Out Emoticon

Cybertronian Axe

100 V-Bucks

Barrage Canon Emote

Besides these rewards, leaks suggest that Purradise Meowscles is going to be the Secret Skin for this season. Players will be able to unlock the Mystery Skin and all related cosmetics by completing special challenges, which will go live mid-season. The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass skins will also come with super styles and bonus cosmetics.

Poll : 0 votes