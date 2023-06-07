Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Leaks: Skins, Battle Pass, Map and more so far

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is slated to arrive in just two days. Mere hours separate the community from the next major update, and based on leaks and teasers, there's quite a lot of content dropping very soon. A new island, new characters, new items, and so much more is on the way. Leaks can't be confirmed, but they make it look like a fun season is on deck.

Here's what we know regarding the upcoming battle pass, the skins that will be on it, what the map will look like, and more.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 skins

Right now, there have been four confirmed skins. They are as follows:

Era

Trace

Rian

Lorenzo

These characters were leaked and later confirmed by Epic Games. A few of these characters were featured in recent teasers for the new season, so it is safe to assume all four of these characters are coming.

Furthermore, in those aforementioned teasers, there was another character - a new variant of Fish Stick. This character has had several different outfits over the years, so it's no surprise that he's likely getting another one.

While this part has not been shown in any official capacity and is still just a leak, an Optimus Prime skin may be on the way. Prime was shown in a leaked loading screen alongside Rian and Lorenzo, so it's possible, especially with a Transformers movie coming out the same weekend.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 battle pass

Most of those skins above will be on the battle pass. The full pass has not yet been revealed, but Epic hardly showcases new skins that aren't in the pass before a season. The Item Shop doesn't get this much promotion.

There was speculation over whether or not Optimus Prime's leaked outfit would be in the battle pass or the Item Shop. Collaborations have been found in both places recently. However, Fortnite posted a question to Twitter, asking fans what they think the Tier 100 skin will be. The official Transformers account replied as such, so it's a safe bet that their leader will be on top of the battle pass.

Expect a similar layout to the previous battle passes, so there will be plenty of rewards to reap when the season comes out.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map

Fortnite posted an official teaser trailer the other day, and it gave fans a good look at what the next island will entail. During the video, the earth split open, suggesting there may be some underground locations or at least some sort of chasm.

In the wake of the split, a Temple Ruin POI (which strongly resembles the hit mobile game Temple Run) popped up. Those are guaranteed to be part of the next map.

A new teaser has surfaced (Image via HYPEX on Twitter)

Finally, the Wilds teasers showcased images of what the map will look like, and it's a lot of wilderness. There may also be some tropical and desert locations, per recent leaks.

Poll : 0 votes