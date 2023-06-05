Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 teaser offers a first look at the map

An official teaser for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has surfaced, showcasing what players can expect from the upcoming season. In typical Epic Games fashion, the developers have not revealed much and will likely be putting out more similar teasers in the coming days. The final day for Chapter 4 Season 2 is June 9, so expect more teasers between now and then.

The first set of official teasers confirms the season's name and briefly describes what the newest map might look like. Here's what was revealed.

Fortnite teaser offers insight into new map

Fortnite's first official teaser for the upcoming season was shared with the community by HYPEX, typically known for revealing leaks. These, however, are official teases from the game.

There are two promotional images here. It is a black screen with "Wilds" written in bold capital letters. This is likely the season's name, and within the letters appear to be a sneak peek of what the map will look like.

Given the name and the images shown, it can be deduced that this season will be slightly more rural. Fortnite is known for its cities and POIs, i.e., Mega City, but there could be more wilderness this time.

One of the upcoming season's teaser images (Image via HYPEX on Twitter)

The teaser also seems to confirm a loading screen that was previously leaked. If the setting is in the wilderness and the season's theme is "Wilds," the loading screen here would certainly fit.

This suggests that the original character, the new weapons, and Optimus Prime (all pictured in the leaked loading screen) are coming next season. Previously, this was just a leak, but there seems to be some evidence of this happening.

The information is officially unconfirmed, especially the Optimus Prime crossover. However, with more details expected in the next few days, this could be a possibility.

Stay tuned to the game's official channels and Sportskeeda's Fortnite coverage for all the information regarding the upcoming season. Chapter 4 Season 3 is only days away.

Poll : 0 votes