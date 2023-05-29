Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leak shows new weapons

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is right around the corner, so the leaks are beginning to flow in. The latest leak drop from HYPEX, one of the most prominent and reliable leakers in this community, showcases many things coming for Season 3, which is supposed to arrive on June 10. This includes new weapons, a potential crossover, and much more. Vehicles within the game are also getting a change per the leak.

Fortnite leak suggests new crossover, brand new weapons, and more

The crossover appears to be one of the Fortnite x Transformers variety. There's a loading screen with a new character running alongside Optimus Prime. Given the size of a Transformer, it remains to be seen how Epic Games will pull this off, but if anyone can do it, they can.

- Helicopters are getting a "Launcher" that shoots every 2 seconds and deals 35 damage & 450 builds damage.

- There's a new Lever Pistol seen in the leaked loading screen, with most likely slow hard-hitting shots

HYPEX also pointed out that helicopters are supposed to get a weapon that shoots every two seconds and deals 35 damage to people and 450 to builds.

The leak also shows a new Lever Pistol. This is the weapon seen in the leaked Transformers loading screen. Not much is known about it other than what it looks like.

The leaked loading screen (Image via HYPEX on Twitter)

A new boomerang item has been spotted in the same loading screen, so there's potential for some new weapon that hasn't been in the game in any capacity before.

The developer is supposedly working on an Epic and Legendary Thermal Bolt Action Sniper that deals 116/121 Damage and 290/303 Headshot with a brief, three-second reload time.

They're also working on a Mythic version of the Drum Shotgun. It will deal 73 damage to the body and 109 to the head. It will also feature a slower fire rate and reload in three seconds. Epic has also updated the Infantry Rifle & Lever Action shotguns from last season.

Keep in mind that these are leaks, and they are not confirmed. This information is speculative until they show up in the game or Epic confirms they're coming to Fortnite.

