Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is almost here, which means leakers are hard at work, uncovering everything Epic Games has planned to include. From skins to the new map, leakers have revealed a lot about what is supposed to come in the following season. On June 9 at 2:00 am EST, these changes will either be confirmed or forgotten. New leaks have surfaced in the final days of Season 2, including a new character that many expect to be in the battle pass.

Not much about the battle pass has fully been revealed, but there is a little bit of information out there. These leaks suggest two characters that players can unlock soon.

Fortnite leak showcases potential new characters

The first and biggest leak for the upcoming season is a loading screen. It appears to confirm a Transformers collaboration, the return of raptors, and so much more.

RaphooComix @RaphooComix

#Fortnite If the name of Fortnite Chapter 4 - Season 3 is revealed a few days before the season release, I shall make one final Fortnite Season 3 concept themed on all the known leaks! #Fortnite season3 If the name of Fortnite Chapter 4 - Season 3 is revealed a few days before the season release, I shall make one final Fortnite Season 3 concept themed on all the known leaks! #Fortnite #Fortniteseason3 https://t.co/lqDbJwVOHD

Pictured are two new characters, likely there to fill out the battle pass. It also pictures Optimus Prime, confirming he'll be in the next season. A tiger variant of Meowscles is also present.

These three outfits will likely be part of the battle pass, especially Optimus Prime. Epic rarely misses a chance to include a collaboration to entice players to buy the pass, so expect Optimus to be part of it. Whether it's as the secret skin or the top one remains to be seen.

A leak shows Optimus Prime (Image via marlinfan1995 on YouTube)

Many leakers are focusing on the central character in this loading screen. They believe he could be the first stage of a leaked survey skin. If the survey outfit comes to the game, its similarities with this newly leaked Fortnite outfit are uncanny.

XTAGX @XTAGX_DZN



@HYPEX @ShiinaBR @Jorge_Most_



#Fortnite This skin could be this one of the few, only the base version and the survey the advanced version, what do you think? #Fortnite Leaks This skin could be this one of the few, only the base version and the survey the advanced version, what do you think?@HYPEX @ShiinaBR @Jorge_Most_ #Fortnite #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/mqsEGU0ar5

Most characters on the Fortnite battle pass eventually get new forms, and some of them have vastly different final forms (like Dire, for example). This could be the latest example of that trend.

Either way, the loading screen suggests three new original characters, a fun crossover (just in time for the new Transformers film), and a few other things like raptors and weapons. Keep an eye out for new leaks, but remember that none can be confirmed until Epic Games says or it's added to the game.

Poll : 0 votes