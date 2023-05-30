Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is on its way, and the leaks surrounding it are beginning to come through. While players anxiously await information on what the next era of the game might hold, a leaker has pointed out that an old teaser might have been the best clue in that regard. The teaser is a loading screen for Chapter 4, and it appears to have several biomes that will be on the next island.

The map almost always changes from season to season, and there's no reason not to expect the same once more. This teaser could give a clue as to what it might look like.

Fortnite loading screen might have teased the new island

According to leaks, Season 3 is expected to have tropical and desert biomes, which appear to be present for all to see in the teaser below. HYPEX confirms that the biomes are leaked for the next season, and it certainly appears as if they're in the image.

Tropical: Bottom Left & Mid-Right

Tropical: Bottom Left & Mid-Right

Desert: Top Right, Mid-Left & Middle

Epic Games is smart and always plans ahead. It would not surprise anyone if this old teaser served as a hint for the next season that was right under everyone's noses.

Time will tell if this proves to be accurate since there's no guarantee anything that's leaked will show up in the game. If it does, players might kick themselves for not seeing it beforehand.

HYPEX @HYPEX Tbh the tropical ones might be a slight reach, but a tropical biome is leaked to come next season regardless. Tbh the tropical ones might be a slight reach, but a tropical biome is leaked to come next season regardless.

Several other things have been leaked for the forthcoming season. A loading screen revealed that a Transformers collaboration could be on the way just in time for the upcoming film.

Furthermore, new weapons and items have been leaked. It is expected to include a sort of boomerang weapon and a Lever Pistol. A new sniper is purportedly on the way, and a Mythic version of the Drum Shotgun is evidently in the works.

Season 2 is ending very soon (Image via Epic Games)

Remember that all of this information is speculative. Even though the loading screen does exist, all of the leaks regarding it and the ones surrounding other aspects of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 are not officially confirmed.

Until the Transformers x Fortnite collaboration is announced or the new map arrives, none of this information can be totally confirmed.

