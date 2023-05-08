Fortnite leak confirms desert biome for Chapter 4 Season 3

While a tropical/jungle biome for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has all but been confirmed, information regarding a desert biome was hard to come by, that is until now. According to leakers/data-miners Wensoing and Loolo_WRLD, Epic Games is working on the Chapter 4 version of Joshua Trees, similar to those found in the Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 desert biome.

This new information when compiled alongside the existence of a new type of cacti and palm tree in the files, the possibility of a desert biome becomes more real. Nevertheless, the leakers also state that these new Joshua Trees could be for the Creative mode.

Wenso @Wensoing



This could either be for creative or we are getting a small desert area in Season 3, we'll see



(via me &



#Fortnite Epic is working on new Chapter 4 versions of Joshua Trees (like those in the C1S5 desert biome)This could either be for creative or we are getting a small desert area in Season 3, we'll see(via me & @Loolo_WRLD Epic is working on new Chapter 4 versions of Joshua Trees (like those in the C1S5 desert biome)This could either be for creative or we are getting a small desert area in Season 3, we'll see (via me & @Loolo_WRLD) #Fortnite https://t.co/K1aowm2BU3

Given that Epic Games uses the same assets in both the Battle Royale and Creative, they may be interchangeable as well. Nevertheless, the confirmation of a new type of desert oriented tree is a good sign for those expecting and wanting a desert biome on the island. But that said, what POIs will be added in it?

Will OG POIs be added to the desert biome in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

While a desert biome will very likely be added to the game next season, OG POIs will not. As seen for the duration of Fortnite Chapter 4, all POIs added to the island thus far have been brand new. None of them are from the older seasons. No doubt adding in older well-known POIs will build hype, but Epic Games is likely trying to avoid repetition.

That said, the new desert biome will probably contain either a normal-theme structure or perhaps house a futuristic Japanese structure. This all depends on where it will appear on the island. Furthermore, perhaps the desert biome may house only Landmarks rather than POIs. It's left to be seen which is which. Nevertheless, this leads to an all important question of how a desert biome will even come to be on the island.

How will the desert biome form on the island?

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite added new Volcano Ambient sounds (Thunder, Rumble & Earth Move). And they also added back Earthquakes that will probably appear at the end of this season.



Remember that next season is confirmed to have a Jungle/Tropical Biome, so we might see a Volcano too. Fortnite added new Volcano Ambient sounds (Thunder, Rumble & Earth Move). And they also added back Earthquakes that will probably appear at the end of this season.Remember that next season is confirmed to have a Jungle/Tropical Biome, so we might see a Volcano too. https://t.co/iLYihtK7wJ

As of now, there are two different fan theories about how a desert biome will form on the island. One of them suggests that the volcano that's lying dormant on the island will play a role. Given the tremors that are occuring, it may trigger the volcano to erupt and scorch the land. This, in turn, will create a desert biome.

The other theory seems to suggest that much like Mega City, the new desert biome may be rifted onto the island. Although the Rift Gate is broken, there are other ways for Rifts to be created in the metaverse. Perhaps Last Reality and The Unseen will be the ones responsible for creating this new biome.

As stated, at the moment, there's nothing in the files that mentions how this biome will form. The only thing that can be said with certainty is that a desert biome featuring unique flora will be present on the island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes