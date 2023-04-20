Fortnite creator Epic Games acquires game development studio in Brazil

Epic Games, the visionary studio behind Fortnite, has acquired a prominent development studio in Brazil. Aquiris is the latest company to fall under this developer's umbrella. Epic Games is at the forefront of game creation with Unreal Engine 5 and Unreal Editor for Creative 2.0, and it appears intent on growing its portfolio by adding different companies to help them.

Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic AQUIRIS @AquirisGS Temos o prazer de anunciar que, após 16 anos de trabalho duro e jogos memoráveis lançados, a Aquiris está se juntando à Epic para se tornar a Epic Games Brasil. Mais informações:



Epic's Alain Tascan said in a statement on April 20:

"We’ve seen firsthand the impressive talents of the Aquiris team in creating innovative games that draw global appeal. With the creation of Epic Games Brasil, we look forward to tapping into the immense talent the region has to offer and establishing our presence in Latin America."

This is now the first Latin American expansion for the company, and Aquiris is now officially forming Epic Games Brasil. Based out of the country, the development company was founded in 2007. Its creators are Amilton Diesel, Mauricio Longoni, and Israel Mendes.

Longoni, Aquiris CEO who will now serve as the lead for Epic Brasil, had this to say about the development:

"We are delighted to leverage our experience using Unreal Engine on game development to contribute to the future of Fortnite. Aquiris has been on the forefront of game development in Brazil and Latin America, and becoming part of Epic Games will spotlight our region’s developers for the entire industry."

The company developed Wonderbox (Image via Aquiris)

Latin American gaming is a big industry, one that Epic is now trying to tap into. Brazil is already a major region for Fortnite, but it's going to be even bigger for the company following this acquisition. Aquiris has made games like Wonderbox, Horizon Chase 2, and Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem. It will continue to work on these games for the time being, as well as running the new sector of Epic Games.

What other companies does Fortnite maker Epic Games have?

Aquiris is not the first company to be purchased by the Fortnite developers, and it certainly won't be the last. Epic Games owns:

Chair Entertainment

Psyonix

Mediatonic

Harmonix

Cloudgine

Games like Among Us, Rocket League, and more all fall under Epic's umbrella, with Fortnite being its pride and joy.

